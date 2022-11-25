Read full article on original website
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles Area Designer Places 29-Unit Multifamily Portfolio on Market for Combined $32.28MM
More residential properties are being added to the market in Los Angeles. The Golden Era Collection, a four-property multifamily portfolio consisting of 29 units has recently been placed up for sale. According to marketing information from Compass, the properties can be purchased individually or for a combined price of $32.28 million.
The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday
Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday. Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines. Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney." The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year. The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well.
coastreportonline.com
5 Mexican food trucks near OCC to try when you’re craving comfort food
Sometimes after a long week of school and work, winding down with some comfort food is the best remedy. Here are some food trucks near Orange Coast College to try when craving Mexican dishes. Tacos El Compita 9.2/10. A gentleman who was waiting for his order heavily suggested that I...
LA County Looks Into Expanding Trainee Program Amid Mental Health Worker Shortage
Amid what experts say is a national dearth of mental health care workers, L.A. County is beefing up efforts to train the next generation of professionals.
southpasadenareview.com
City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation
Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin
The city in May awarded a nearly $3 million contract to the owner of a motel that was named one of six nuisance motels due to high crime. Recent data shows the situation hasn’t improved. The post Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
outlooknewspapers.com
Experience the Magic of Christmas at Aldik Home
More than ever before, the magic of Christmas is a welcome relief. If you didn’t already know, there is a full-blown winter wonderland right here in Los Angeles at Aldik Home. For 70 years, Aldik Home has been putting together jaw-dropping displays of beautiful Christmas decor. Aldik displays thousands...
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
Moxy Hotel to Debut in Downtown LA; Feature 13 Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs
The Marriot-owned millennial-geared hotel will open early next year and bring with it two handfuls of food & booze-focused concepts
Laist.com
A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week
Today on Giving Tuesday, we need you. Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all today on Giving Tuesday. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls AND will be matched dollar-for-dollar! Let your support for reliable local reporting be amplified by this special matching opportunity. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
LBUSD says major upgrades are coming to Poly High campus
The proposed changes, which are still years away, include seven new academic buildings, three new sports facilities, two new parking structures, and dozens of other renovations and upgrades. The post LBUSD says major upgrades are coming to Poly High campus appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
It appears a restaurant named Viaje LB will soon take over the former Baja Fish Tacos on Second Street
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
foxla.com
How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
foxla.com
Festival of Lights fireworks show at Mission Inn
Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa kicked off the holiday season in style with the 30th anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights. MORE: https://bit.ly/3V6xVrl.
