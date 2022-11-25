ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

CBS LA

The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday

Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday. Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines. Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney." The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year. The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well. 
COMMERCE, CA
southpasadenareview.com

City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation

Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Experience the Magic of Christmas at Aldik Home

More than ever before, the magic of Christmas is a welcome relief. If you didn’t already know, there is a full-blown winter wonderland right here in Los Angeles at Aldik Home. For 70 years, Aldik Home has been putting together jaw-dropping displays of beautiful Christmas decor. Aldik displays thousands...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

Today on Giving Tuesday, we need you. Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all today on Giving Tuesday. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls AND will be matched dollar-for-dollar! Let your support for reliable local reporting be amplified by this special matching opportunity. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
proclaimerscv.com

California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200

In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Friday Flyer

Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

