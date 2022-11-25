ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person in wheelchair rescued from building fire in east Las Vegas valley

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vzYi_0jN5JrQb00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person in a wheelchair was rescued from a four-story building fire in the east Las Vegas valley on Thanksgiving.

It happened on Thursday, at approximately 7:47 p.m. at 4045 Spencer Street (near Flamingo Road).

Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department said the sprinklers in the building did activate but did not extinguish it.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the two-alarm fire and rescue the person in the wheelchair safely.

A total of 71 fire department personnel responded to the fire, including eleven engine companies.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

