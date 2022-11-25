Read full article on original website
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
U.S. Soccer Schedule
Q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0. q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0. q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0. q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States 0. Wednesday, June 1 — United States 3, Morocco...
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 30
NHLN — Hershey at Leigh Valley. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Purdue at Florida St. ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan St. at Notre Dame. ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Boston College at...
Messi likened to skiing great Alberto Tomba by Poland coach
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz delved into the worlds of skiing and tennis when assessing the task facing his players in stopping Argentina great Lionel Messi at the World Cup. A draw for Poland in Wednesday’s game at Stadium 974 will secure a place in the...
Canada heads home from the World Cup with work to be done
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Canada is understandably disappointed to be heading home following the World Cup’s group stage, in a way the team’s work is just beginning with an eye toward 2026. The Canadians will turn their attention to their preparation for the next World Cup,...
McIlroy missing South Africa for sweep of 5 oldest Opens
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Rory McIlroy had a one-shot lead on the 17th hole of the final round when he left a shot in the bunker and made bogey, went into a playoff and lost on the third extra hole to Graeme Storm. This was the 2017 South African...
Tuesday’s Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points
1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
Netherlands beats host Qatar 2-0 to advance at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands still has a long way to go to match the “total football” teams of the 1970s, or even the more offensive “Oranje” squads that reached the World Cup final in 2010 and finished third in 2014. Still, a...
Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup...
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games. Kalamazoo...
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing...
Senegal 2, Ecuador 1
Ecuador 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Senegal, Sarr, (penalty kick), 44th minute. Second Half_2, Ecuador, Caicedo, (Torres), 67th; 3, Senegal, Koulibaly, 70th. Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng; Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez. Yellow Cards_Gueye, Senegal, 66th. Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome...
