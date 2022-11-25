Even when you go into a game knowing that you’re an underdog, albeit with a real chance to win, it’s still tough to come up short. There was a lot of momentum going into Notre Dame’s 2022 rivalry matchup with the USC Trojans. This year’s game was played on the Trojan’s home turf and with them looking for a College Football Playoff berth and quarterback Caleb Williams on a highly touted Heisman run. In my preview, I tried to get a better sense of all the different factors going into the game but to be honest it wasn’t until the broadcast started that I realized the degree to which most eyes were trained exclusively on USC. It was a shock to the system coming off a run of games where the progress of this year’s squad and their stories had been the dominating headline.

