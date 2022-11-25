ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

2022 College Football Data Review: Notre Dame 27, USC 38

Even when you go into a game knowing that you’re an underdog, albeit with a real chance to win, it’s still tough to come up short. There was a lot of momentum going into Notre Dame’s 2022 rivalry matchup with the USC Trojans. This year’s game was played on the Trojan’s home turf and with them looking for a College Football Playoff berth and quarterback Caleb Williams on a highly touted Heisman run. In my preview, I tried to get a better sense of all the different factors going into the game but to be honest it wasn’t until the broadcast started that I realized the degree to which most eyes were trained exclusively on USC. It was a shock to the system coming off a run of games where the progress of this year’s squad and their stories had been the dominating headline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Irish drop to #19 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll releases their latest set of rankings on Sunday, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in ranked #19 in both of them. The Irish are the highest ranked four-loss team in the top 25 — so that’s something to celebrate [ducks]. There were six voters that didn’t even have the Irish ranked — which is a choice, I guess.
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Irish flip offensive lineman Chris Terek from Wisconsin Badgers

On Sunday, 3-Star offensive lineman Chris Terek decommitted from the Wisconsin Badgers and then quickly committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Irish were a late offer for Terek who also held scholarship offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, and more. Chris committed to the Badgers back at the end of June, but it was that October offer and push from Notre Dame that moved him to take an unofficial visit to South Bend — and eventually to the flip today.
MADISON, WI
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy