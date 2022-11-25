Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
It’s Match Day in Shelby County
SIDNEY — Today is Match Day, the Community Foundation of Shelby County’s sixth annual event challenging 25 local charities to raise money that is matched up to $5,000 per charity. “It is Giving Tuesday throughout the nation and we celebrate it by holding Match Day here in Shelby...
Sidney Daily News
A new child care center
SIDNEY – Community leaders recently gathered for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Child Development Center at Fair Haven, which was officially slated to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. Jeff Raible, President of the Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Foodbank needs our support!
This past year, The Foodbank network distributed over 12 million meals in this community to over 650,000 people across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties. That’s over 34,000 meals each day. The Foodbank Drive-Thru, which continues to operate two days each week, sees an average of 400 households each day....
Sidney Daily News
Match Day credit card gifting extended
SIDNEY — Due to a credit card processing issue, Match Day credit card gifting is being extended until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We realized early on Tuesday that credit card transactions were not completing and notified our provider, who immediately began working on the problem. I apologize for the inconvenience to everyone who tried to give. We know how enthusiastic people are about Match Day and the opportunity to make twice the impact with their gifts,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, the sponsor of Match Day.
Sidney Daily News
New Knoxville prepares for Christmas
NEW KNOXVILLE – “Christmas In The Village” again comes to downtown New Knoxville Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with reappearances of the Grinch and Santa Claus and village organizations hosting special treats, said organizer Carolyn Bock. “We have more merchants on hand to make...
Sidney Daily News
UVMC earns CARF accreditation
TROY — CARF International announced that Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been accredited for a period of three years for its UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Program. This accreditation designation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
Sidney Daily News
Church members prepare for annual bake sale
NEW KNOXVILLE — Members of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church are busy preparing for their annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza which is Saturday, Dec. 3, in conjunction with the village’s Hometown Christmas Celebration. Homemade noodles were made on Saturday, candy making was Tuesday evening, and members have...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Milton E. Ailes, of this city, who has been in Washington, D.C., for several years in the employ of the government, was yesterday appointed private secretary to Secretary of the Treasury, Hon. Lyman J. Gage at a salary of $2,400. 100 Years. November 29, 1922. Dr....
Sidney Daily News
Jannides named parade grand marshal
SIDNEY — Winter Wonderland Parade Chairperson Joe Moniaci has proclaimed the “preparations are underway and Sidney Alive is looking forward to a wonderful parade to get us in the mood for the Holidays!”. Moniaci has announced the 2022 Grand Marshal is none other than local in-real-life influencer, Mary...
dayton.com
Springfield plans hotel purchase to expand shelter for homeless
American Rescue Plan money will pay for most of $1.7 million plan. The Springfield City Commission took the first step toward expanding options to assist the displaced and homeless population last week with the introduction of an ordinance for the purchase of the Villager Inn, 1715 W. North St. The...
dayton247now.com
Chenoweth Trails to look like winter wonderland Dec. 9-11
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County's based non-profit The Light Foundation is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails in Greenville Dec. 9-11. Guests will be able to enjoy a outdoor walk through sparkling holiday lights, a life-size nativity scene, and refreshments including hot cocoa and s’mores over a hot fire. Bring a letter for Santa to drop in a special North Pole express mailbox.
Sidney Daily News
Ellington joins local law firm
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced Christopher J. Ellington became an associate with the firm on Nov. 14. Ellington is a 2019 graduate of Ohio University and graduated as the valedictorian of his class from the Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law in 2022. He was a member of the Ohio Northern Law Review Editorial Board as research editor, the Willis Society and served as a teaching assistant for both real property and business organizations. His areas of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation and probate and estate planning.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
Sidney Daily News
Small Business Tech Day planned
LIMA – Lisa Niekamp-Urwin, owner and founder of Tomorrow’s Technology Today, of St. Henry, an IT services company serving small business owners in Ohio and Indiana, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day on Dec. 15. The free online...
wyso.org
Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site
The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
franklinohio.org
Rumpke Recycling Facility Update
"Early Wednesday morning, Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility sustained damage from a two-alarm fire that began in one of the paper bunkers on site. Thankfully, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the fire and our team is working diligently to investigate the cause, assess damage and plan necessary repairs.
Inaugural ‘Dayton Soup Fest’ to host more than 10 vendors’ creative dishes; free entry for guests
DAYTON — The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting its first ever “Dayton Soup Fest” Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The event will feature dozens of local food trucks and restaurant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Each of the more than 10 vendors will serve...
Sidney Daily News
City Council hears from landlords regarding rental registration
SIDNEY – City Council heard an introduction to an ordinance regarding the rental registration program and was joined by over three dozen concerned citizens in the audience during the Monday, Nov. 28, meeting. Sidney landlords questioned council members and staff about the point of implementing the program, the benefits,...
Sidney Daily News
‘In the Spirit’
TROY — When it comes to Christmas tours, Danny Gokey wants to keep it simple: Be mindful of what the season is all about. And he hopes to have a little fun, too, when he visits Troy this week for the K-Love Christmas Tour 2022 at Hobart Arena. Gokey...
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
