Sidney Daily News
It’s Match Day in Shelby County
SIDNEY — Today is Match Day, the Community Foundation of Shelby County’s sixth annual event challenging 25 local charities to raise money that is matched up to $5,000 per charity. “It is Giving Tuesday throughout the nation and we celebrate it by holding Match Day here in Shelby...
Sidney Daily News
A new child care center
SIDNEY – Community leaders recently gathered for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Child Development Center at Fair Haven, which was officially slated to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. Jeff Raible, President of the Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed...
Sidney Daily News
Match Day credit card gifting extended
SIDNEY — Due to a credit card processing issue, Match Day credit card gifting is being extended until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We realized early on Tuesday that credit card transactions were not completing and notified our provider, who immediately began working on the problem. I apologize for the inconvenience to everyone who tried to give. We know how enthusiastic people are about Match Day and the opportunity to make twice the impact with their gifts,” said Marian Spicer, executive director of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, the sponsor of Match Day.
wktn.com
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Milton E. Ailes, of this city, who has been in Washington, D.C., for several years in the employ of the government, was yesterday appointed private secretary to Secretary of the Treasury, Hon. Lyman J. Gage at a salary of $2,400. 100 Years. November 29, 1922. Dr....
Sidney Daily News
UVMC earns CARF accreditation
TROY — CARF International announced that Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been accredited for a period of three years for its UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Program. This accreditation designation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
Sidney Daily News
Church members prepare for annual bake sale
NEW KNOXVILLE — Members of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church are busy preparing for their annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza which is Saturday, Dec. 3, in conjunction with the village’s Hometown Christmas Celebration. Homemade noodles were made on Saturday, candy making was Tuesday evening, and members have...
Daily Advocate
Dr. Lachiewicz announces retirement after 36 years
DARKE COUNTY — Dr. Peter W. Lachiewicz, D.O., F.A.C.O.G., a 14-year veteran of Wayne HealthCare’s Western Ohio OB/GYN, announced his forthcoming retirement earlier this month. Lachiewicz began his obstetric and gynecological training in 1986 at Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Clinic as “an eager young man striving to learn...
Sidney Daily News
Small Business Tech Day planned
LIMA – Lisa Niekamp-Urwin, owner and founder of Tomorrow’s Technology Today, of St. Henry, an IT services company serving small business owners in Ohio and Indiana, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day on Dec. 15. The free online...
Sidney Daily News
Jannides named parade grand marshal
SIDNEY — Winter Wonderland Parade Chairperson Joe Moniaci has proclaimed the “preparations are underway and Sidney Alive is looking forward to a wonderful parade to get us in the mood for the Holidays!”. Moniaci has announced the 2022 Grand Marshal is none other than local in-real-life influencer, Mary...
wktn.com
Pennsylvania Real Estate Company Purchases Former Kmart Building in Kenton
The former Kmart Building in Kenton was recently purchased. According to information on the Hardin County Auditor’s website, the building and land located at 1005 East Columbus Street is now listed under the name of Kenton Plymouth Green LLC from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Plymouth Green is operated by Pennmark...
Sidney Daily News
City Council hears from landlords regarding rental registration
SIDNEY – City Council heard an introduction to an ordinance regarding the rental registration program and was joined by over three dozen concerned citizens in the audience during the Monday, Nov. 28, meeting. Sidney landlords questioned council members and staff about the point of implementing the program, the benefits,...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
Sidney Daily News
‘In the Spirit’
TROY — When it comes to Christmas tours, Danny Gokey wants to keep it simple: Be mindful of what the season is all about. And he hopes to have a little fun, too, when he visits Troy this week for the K-Love Christmas Tour 2022 at Hobart Arena. Gokey...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it
Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Construction to affect Kettering traffic
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
Sidney Daily News
Reds legends decorate Elmwood
NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22. They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more....
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen Council approves pay increase
NEW BREMEN – Village employees will have an across-the-board 3% pay increase in 2023 following an executive session of New Bremen Village Council Monday night meeting. When returning to regular session, the council members approved the first reading of an ordinance to allow this increase. Mayor Bob Parker said...
Dayton barber shop becomes place for hot holiday meal -- not a haircut -- this Thanksgiving
DAYTON — No haircuts this Thanksgiving Day at the Lux Barber Lounge, 1115 W. Third St. in Dayton. No, this was the place to get a hot holiday meal and a serving of love. “We don’t have it all, but we know there are people that are less fortunate,” Antwione Shackleford, the co-organizer of the Thanksgiving Giveback told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.
