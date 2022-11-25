ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a Rapid City woman accused of killing her boyfriend at their apartment last June is under way. Ashley Peltier allegedly stabbed James Rice once in the heart after a heated argument got physical at their apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Children’s Museum will be constructed in the Liberty Plaza business district on a five-acre parcel, according to a release from the City of Box Elder. The land, donated by Dream Design International, will give the museum maximum exposure and reportedly will...
BOX ELDER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats

SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Very cold temperatures today; warmer by Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold arctic airmass will keep temperatures quite low today. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s throughout the area, with wind chills below zero this morning, and single digits and teens this afternoon. Tonight will be the coldest night this week with...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Jolly Saint Nicholas is back for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sleigh bells of Saint Nicholas are back, and he is at Uptown Rapid. This Saturday Santa flew back into Rapid and is ready to take down those Christmas wish lists. There is a new Santa display this year with lights, blowup ornaments, and balloon...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm fall temperatures produced later-than-normal drop in leaves, causing a delay for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews in providing a winter cover for the numerous rose beds in Memorial and Halley parks. “We had a little later to normal leaf drop,” said...
RAPID CITY, SD
nwestiowa.com

South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive

LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KEVN

Pet of the week

Pet of the week
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

There is a growing need for sustainable water

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference today. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
KEVN

Shop with the Rush event brings the community together for the holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the spirit of Christmas, Rapid City Rush is working to support local kids in making their holiday dreams come true. Tuesday, Fleet Farm hosted their Shop with the Rush event which allowed children from the community to shop at the store with money provided by Fleet Farm, and donations from the Rapid City Rush staff and fans.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

No injuries in weekend Lead accident

No injuries were reported when a vehicle flipped into a Lead resident’s yard on Saturday. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said Monday that the accident was the result of slippery road conditions, and occurred when an 18-year-old driver attempted to make a turn on to South Main Street in Lead. As the driver took the corner, the vehicle slid up on to the curb and flipped over into a nearby resident’s yard, taking out the fence in that area. Williams said police did not issue any citations from the accident, and speed was not a factor. The Ford Explorer was a total loss. Williams did not release the driver’s identity or the address where the accident occurred.
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Holiday lights, cards and wrapping paper could be recycled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
RAPID CITY, SD

