FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
NC State’s Bowl Projections After the End of the Regular Season
The College Football Regular Season has come to a close an end, and teams will find out their bowl fates after this upcoming weekend’s Conference Championship games are wrapped up. Here’s where NC State is projected to go Bowling after Week 13. Currently, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl seems to...
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
packinsider.com
NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years
Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. But, history matters. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
UNC's completes huge comeback to knock off No. 5 Iowa State and win the PKI Title
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 8 North Carolina women's basketball team fought back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 Sunday evening at the Moda Center in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Junior Deja Kelly led UNC with 29 points, 22 of...
Duke basketball: Blue Devils see ranking slide once again
Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and remained in that position after the first week of college hoops. But then the Blue Devils, now 6-2 overall, dropped a spot last week due to their 69-64 loss to the then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
chapelboro.com
No. 18 Alabama Outlasts UNC Men’s Basketball in Four-Overtime Marathon
In a game that truly defies explanation, No. 18 Alabama outlasted No. 1 UNC in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon, winning 103-101 in four overtimes. It’s the longest game for the UNC men’s basketball program since 1976. The loss in Carolina’s second straight...
Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge
After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said following Duke's blowout loss to Purdue
After escaping against Oregon State in the opening round of the PK85 Legacy event and playing much better against Xavier the second round, Duke Basketball landed a spot in the event's championship game against Purdue. Early on the Blue Devil defense seemed poised to earn head coach Jon Scheyer his...
Jon Scheyer suffers first double-digit defeat
The Duke basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, never quite recovered from an 11-0 run by the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) midway through the first half of the Phil Knight Legacy championship bout in Portland, Ore., on Sunday afternoon. That ...
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal North Carolina helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
North Carolina Man Scores $1.8 Million In Thanksgiving Lottery Win
"I thought I was still recovering from stuffing myself at Thanksgiving dinner. I had to check twice."
Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
Landfill fire in North Carolina triggers several complaints
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
