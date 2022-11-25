ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

packinsider.com

NC State’s Bowl Projections After the End of the Regular Season

The College Football Regular Season has come to a close an end, and teams will find out their bowl fates after this upcoming weekend’s Conference Championship games are wrapped up. Here’s where NC State is projected to go Bowling after Week 13. Currently, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl seems to...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years

Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. But, history matters. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Blue Devils see ranking slide once again

Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and remained in that position after the first week of college hoops. But then the Blue Devils, now 6-2 overall, dropped a spot last week due to their 69-64 loss to the then-No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
DURHAM, NC
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer suffers first double-digit defeat

The Duke basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, never quite recovered from an 11-0 run by the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) midway through the first half of the Phil Knight Legacy championship bout in Portland, Ore., on Sunday afternoon. That ...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
GREENSBORO, NC
