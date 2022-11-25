Yeezy designer Kanye West, 45, was spotted picking up his daughter, North, 9, from basketball practice in West Hollywood, on Nov. 28. Interestingly, the “Bound 2” rapper was pictured out just one day prior to having his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 42, finalized on Tuesday. While picking up Northie, Ye rocked his go-to black rain boots, a black hoodie, and black jeans. He also accessorized the look with a black belt bag that dangled in front of his chest.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO