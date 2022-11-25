Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Picks Up North From Basketball Practice In 1st Photos Since Divorce Settlement
Yeezy designer Kanye West, 45, was spotted picking up his daughter, North, 9, from basketball practice in West Hollywood, on Nov. 28. Interestingly, the “Bound 2” rapper was pictured out just one day prior to having his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 42, finalized on Tuesday. While picking up Northie, Ye rocked his go-to black rain boots, a black hoodie, and black jeans. He also accessorized the look with a black belt bag that dangled in front of his chest.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0