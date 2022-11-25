Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Gas Usage on Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) Protocols Surges by 200% in 2022 to a New Record High
Defying the crisis in the crypto market, the Ethereum Layer-2 ecosystem is experiencing a surge in network activity driving the monthly Gas spent on L2 transactions to a new all-time high. Gas Usage Surges by 200% to New All-Time High. Layer-2 protocols (scaling solutions built on Ethereum) have been experiencing...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run
If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
cryptoglobe.com
ARK Invest CEO Remains Confident That Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1 Million by 2030
In a recent interview, Catherine Wood, Founder, CIO, and CEO at ARK Investment Management, LLC (aka “ARK” or “ARK Invest”), recently shared her thoughts on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Wood’s comments were made on Wednesday (23 November 2022) during an interview with Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Big Rally for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Catalyst Coming in Two Weeks
The crypto strategist who called the end of last year’s Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is predicting a surge for an Ethereum-based altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 657,500 Twitter followers that the technicals and fundamentals are aligning for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘millionaire’ wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year. According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more. 1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC wallets. In yet...
usethebitcoin.com
3 Outstanding Crypto To Tickle Your Portfolio: Enjin (ENJ), BudBlockz, And Aave (AAVE)
Investing in digital coins and assets has proven to be one of the best forms of making money in the past decade. Sure, while there are a lot of ups and downs in the crypto industry, it is also a fact that a saturated crypto market will also yield a poor return on investment. It is one of the main reasons 2022 will be remembered as a pretty bad year for major crypto companies and tokens.
thedefiant.io
BlockFi Files For Bankruptcy
Last week, on this show, we wondered whether Genesis, the struggling crypto lender, would be the next domino to fall in the wake of FTX’s collapse. And indeed, a crypto lender fell. But it wasn’t Genesis. We’ll talk about that and turmoil elsewhere in the crypto market on today’s Daily Defiant.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
cryptoslate.com
On-chain data flashes multiple bear market bottom signals
Crypto markets have historically been cyclical based on Bitcoin halving events. Bitcoin halvings happen every time 210,000 blocks are mined — roughly every four years. The last halvings occurred in 2012, 2016, and 2020. Between each halving, a bull market has been followed by a bear. Given the transparent...
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
Motley Fool
These Ethereum Competitors Are Down Over 90% -- Are They Worth the Risk?
Ethereum remains the dominant Layer 1 blockchain in the world, and the market is taking note. Rivals are down 90% or more this year. In the aftermath of The Merge, there is no longer a need for "the next Ethereum." Simply being faster or cheaper is no longer enough. Solana...
5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Forecasts 50% Drop for Two Large Cap Crypto Assets
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that two top-10 digital assets could soon face steep drops in price. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 677,000 Twitter followers that he expects the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) to correct somewhere between $600 and $650.
Comments / 0