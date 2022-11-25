Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Force 1 “Leap High” Is An Ode To Basketball
The Nike Air Force 1‘s official 40th anniversary is coming to a close, but Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design continues to flex its creative muscle. Recently, the model’s low-top trim emerged in a predominantly white ensemble accented with a series of basketball-related graphics and messages. Oft-imitated sole units are animated with speckled detailing that resembles past nods to spray-paint artwork. Overlays at the lateral quarter panel and across the heel introduce a refreshing update to the 40-year-old sneaker, matching the profile swooshes’ embroidered makeup. “JUST DO IT” text lands on the toe, while “LEAP HIGH” messaging appears on the medial ankle; both motivational phrases contribute to the basketball-inspired arrangement found on the unreleased Air Force 1. Lastly, branding on the top of the tongue and sock-liners round out the hoops-informed makeup with its colorful looks.
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets A Sleek “Black/White” Treatment
Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, The Swoosh followed up the Air Huarache’s celebratory slate of offerings with a brand-new construction, debuting the Nike Air Huarache Craft just a few months ago. Having employed a seldom amount of propositions since then, a tried-and-true “Black/White” pairing is now entering the fold.
The Nike Dunk Low Dresses Up In White, Grey, And Navy
The Nike Dunk Low has changed its look countless times over the course of the last few years. But unlike its most recent redesign — i.e. the Dunk Low Remastered — this pair is more of what we’re accustomed to, albeit with slightly different branding. Even the...
Where To Buy The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled lives and breathes sneakers, amassing many of the rarest in the world. But even amongst the game-worn Jordans, it’s likely his very own collaborations rank high above the rest. The Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” collection is surely up there — and come very soon, the world, too, will also be able to enjoy the pack’s various colorways.
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Adds “Fire Red” To The Mix
As the latest future-forward construction to grace Tinker Hatfield’s Air Max 90, Futura tooling has lent its updated aesthetic to a slew of neutral-toned ensembles alongside the celebration of Lunar New Year. Deviating from its established fall-friendly palette, the Air Max 90 Futura is undergoing the same knife which graced its original build back in the summer months.
Michael Jordan’s Iconic Free Throw Line Dunk Is Cemented With An Air Jordan 1 Mid
Few moments on the hardwood are as iconic as Michael Jordan’s free throw line throw-down in the ’88 Dunk Contest. As such, Jordan Brand has taken strict care in educating the next generation on #23’s greatness, from explaining the color combination employed onto the “Bred” Jordan 1 Mid to honoring his game-winning shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship with a simultaneous mid-top construction.
Gore-Tex Panels Extend A “Castlerock” Outfit Onto The New Balance 2002R
Gore-Tex tooling has become all the rage this upcoming holiday season as New Balance continues to dress its heralded 2002R silhouette in the weather-resistent tooling. Furthering the indigo accents of its counterparts, the latest extension of the greyscale spectrum employs a dominant “Castlerock” outfit. Pre-worn suede overlays anchor...
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Enjoys Its Original “White/Metallic” Color Blocking
The Nike Air Force 1 is a silhouette void of a lifespan. Coated in everything from plaid tartan to hairy suedes, Bruce Kilgore’s 40th anniversary silhouette has employed nearly every color combination and disparate textile known to man, marking the perfect entry for a return to the original construction of the 1982 build.
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Headlines This Week’s Best Releases
Cyber Monday is nearly upon us — and though not quite the sneaker event it used to be, this year’s is exciting solely for one release in particular: the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best.” In the days thereafter, there are plenty more sneakers worth picking up as well… that is, if you still have some cash to spare.
The Nike Air Huarache Features Light Olive Exteriors
The Nike Air Huarache is no longer heralded as a go-to silhouette for many sneaker enthusiasts, but it continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of product. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design from 1991 surfaced in a mix of muted tones. Textile bases boast an off-white color scheme that complements the black-colored neoprene at the tongue well. Leather panels at the forefoot and along the profiles deviate from their surroundings in a light brownish-olive tone that’s appropriate for fall; the semi-translucent plastic heel clip follows suit. Lastly, the tried-and-proven cushioning solution underfoot favors the same off-white hue that peeks out at the toe box, mid-foot, and heel, rounding out the understated Air Huarache proposition.
Nicole McLaughlin Infuses The Reebok Etna Mid Into Her Club C Geo Mid Collaboration
Teased all the way back in March 2022, Nicole McLaughlin’s first collaboration with Reebok is headed our way in early December. Her love of crafting new ideas with existing components combined with a passion for the great outdoors shines through clearly with her take on the Reebok Club C Geo Mid, one of Reebok’s latest women’s exclusive silhouettes that in itself is inspired by outdoor gear. McLaughlin looks specifically to the Etna Mid to inform her design, adding key details from the mid-90s Reebok hiking shoe to this modern spin. The extended mudguard and the small vector logo immediately stand out, while Nicole’s namesake can be found on a ribboned applique at the ankle. This isn’t the first time the Etna Mid made its way onto a modern shoe; early last year, the hiking model served as the inspiration for the brand’s DMX Trail Shadow Approach.
Arctic Orange Brightens Up The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate
While still in its infancy, the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate has stormed through autumn and fall with a litany of two-toned color combinations. From the pair’s debut as a low-top to its now risen structure, the platformed silhouette’s latest offering is harkening the warm hues of a springtime sunrise.
Nike’s “The Future Is Equal” Collection Welcomes The Air Max 90
Nike’s “The Future Is Equal” collection — which was introduced earlier this week by way of the Dunk Low — is but another means of manifesting a better, more inclusive future. And to further spread the word, the brand is expanding said pack’s depth with an Air Max 90.
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
Detailed Look At Salehe Bembury’s New Balance 990v2 Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has had a stellar 2022. And while the American designer still has projects “under wraps”, his long-teased New Balance 990v2 collaboration is expected to be the next release from his collaborative catalog. The New York-native has been out-and-about with the Made In U.S.A. proposition over the...
Converse Presents The “Monster Clash” Basketball Pack For Holiday 2022
With Converse’s return to the hardwood in full force and a range of silhouettes having been released, the Boston-based brand has begun to tap into the hype and popularity surrounding on-court sneaker packs. As such, Converse has settled on the infamous look of ghoulish monsters for its round of holiday offerings.
The New Balance 9060 Comes Clothed In “Truffle”
If the frequent uptick in releases signals anything, it’s that this winter will be dominated by the New Balance 9060. Consistently employing titular-hued propositions in stark contrast to the gloomy fall weather – alongside a collaborative effort with Bodega – the 99X Series-inspired silhouette is now set to sport a dominant “Truffle” ensemble.
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
Leather Kilties Accessorize The Nike Cortez “Racing Rabbits”
Aside from a collaborative offering with sacai and Union earlier in the year, not much has come from the Nike Cortez on an inline front. That is, however, beginning to change, as the classic runner has appeared in both a “White/Black” and Georgetown-reminiscent colorway not long back. Another, the “Racing Rabbits,” has also just surfaced via official images, its look akin to that of more refined, sartorial footwear.
