Midterm election results reflect the hodgepodge of US voters, not the endorsement or repudiation of a candidate’s or party’s agenda

Blumenthal, Levy spar over economy, abortion in only debate of U.S. senate race
Sen. Richard Blumenthal issued a forceful rebuke of his Republican opponent at Wednesday’s U.S. Senate debate, as Leora Levy continued to rail against the longtime Democratic senator for being a “rubber stamp” of the Biden administration. The debate, hosted by WFSB Channel 3 and CT Insider, displayed...
Calling on elected leaders to heal the nation, congratulating Himes
The voters have spoken here in the 4th Congressional District and I congratulate Jim Himes on a successful re-election. I’m deeply grateful to my family and everyone who invested time, energy and funding in my campaign and to my talented, passionate team who believed deeply in our mission. We may not have won this race but our winning comes from the incredible people we’ve met and the thoughts, ideas and stories we’ve shared. I’ve listened. I see you.
Miressi calls militia flag ‘American’
NORWALK, Conn. — Daniel Miressi, a Republican seeking to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), is calling Twitter remarks made by an active Norwalk Democrat “a desperate attempt to distract people from the issues in Norwalk to have them believe the ridiculous narrative that being a Republican means you want an insurrection.”
Facts matter in Dathan/Mastronardi contest
James Basch’s letter, published Oct. 23, is erroneous in stating that New Canaan was “gerrymandered into the 142nd District to make it more likely for her (State Representative Lucy Dathan) to win.”. New Canaan was moved into the 142nd district in 2012, long before Lucy ran for this...
