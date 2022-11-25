Midterm election results reflect the hodgepodge of US voters, not the endorsement or repudiation of a candidate’s or party’s agenda

The voters have spoken here in the 4th Congressional District and I congratulate Jim Himes on a successful re-election. I’m deeply grateful to my family and everyone who invested time, energy and funding in my campaign and to my talented, passionate team who believed deeply in our mission. We may not have won this race but our winning comes from the incredible people we’ve met and the thoughts, ideas and stories we’ve shared. I’ve listened. I see you.

19 DAYS AGO