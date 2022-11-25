ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tri-City Herald

CFP Committee Chair Explains Rankings for Alabama, Tennessee

Prior to the penultimate 2022 College Football Playoff rankings release on Tuesday, a lot of discussion centered around how different the top five teams vying for a CFP berth would look like because of Michigan’s dismantling of Ohio State over the weekend. The new rankings kept Georgia (12-0) at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI

