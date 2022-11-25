Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18-Year-Old Ryan Oliver Aguirre Dead After Motor Vehicle Crash In Rio Vista (Rio Vista, CA)
Officials from the California Highway Patrol report that an 18-year-old driver from Sacramento was killed after being struck by a driver who is suspected to have been driving under the influence.
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
One person injured in Antelope crash
ANTELOPE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Antelope on Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 6 a.m. hour at the intersection of Walerga and Antelope roads. According to the CHP, one person was hit by a vehicle. That person was then given CPR by first responders and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.A witness tells CBS13 that they drove through the area and saw clothing in the street and a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road.The incident led to road closures in the area. The lanes have since been re-opened.No further information has been released.
Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
Sacramento Police Make Arrest in Pedestrian Fatality Crash
A pedestrian fatality accident that occurred recently in Sacramento ended up with the involved driver being placed under arrest. The collision occurred in South Sacramento near the 29th Street intersection with Gardendale Road before 10:00 p.m. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene to discover a pedestrian who had been seriously injured.
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
60-year-old Rancho Cordova cyclist not expected to survive machete attack, suspect named
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A day after a 60-year-old bicyclist was “gravely” wounded in a Rancho Cordova assault, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s injuries are “not survivable.” Detectives have also identified the suspect who has not yet been located. James...
Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
1 dead after motorcycle accident in Crockett
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Crockett Boulevard. A coroner was called to the scene of the incident, officials said. Crockett Boulevard is a road that connects Cummings Skyway and Pomona Street. […]
Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home
STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor. No further information has been released.
Marysville Head-On Collision Causes Major Injuries
A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles occurred in Marysville on November 24, injuring three people. The collision occurred around 1:55 p.m. on northbound S.R. 70 just south of Chandler Road. One of the vehicles involved in the accident ended up crashing into a pole, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Several parakeets dead after Carmichael house fire
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Several parakeets died in a Carmichael house fire early Sunday morning, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire was caused by an electric warming blanket that was being used outside to keep the parakeets warm. Sacramento Metro Fire said that the fire spread from the […]
2 hurt after El Dorado County crash involving propane truck
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A propane truck was involved in a crash that left two people hurt in El Dorado County Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit. Around 3 p.m. Friday, fire crews were sent to Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County for a...
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
Rio Linda Man Charged with Arson and Conspiracy for Fire in Woodland Bel Air Grocery
Today, Rio Linda resident Sean Larsen was arraigned in Yolo County Superior Court on charges of arson and conspiracy to commit theft and arson. Larsen was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department on November 19, 2022, on a warrant for suspicion of arson and theft from an incident occurring on October 27, 2022, wherein a fire was started in the Bel Air Grocery Store at 1885 East Gibson Road in Woodland.
2 people shot in Stockton, police say
At least two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said officers responded to the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court. Police said one victim is a 17-year-old male and the other is a 40-year-old woman....
Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
