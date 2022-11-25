ANTELOPE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Antelope on Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 6 a.m. hour at the intersection of Walerga and Antelope roads. According to the CHP, one person was hit by a vehicle. That person was then given CPR by first responders and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.A witness tells CBS13 that they drove through the area and saw clothing in the street and a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road.The incident led to road closures in the area. The lanes have since been re-opened.No further information has been released.

ANTELOPE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO