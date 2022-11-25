Read full article on original website
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers
On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) were blanked 13-0 by the San Francisco 49ers (7-4). Despite the shutout, New Orleans remains 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC South. With the loss, the Saints drop to 1-4 on the season away from home and have another difficult...
The Extra Point: Brian Robinson’s Overshadowed Excellence
In his fifth season at the University of Alabama, running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson was selected with the 98th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. These stellar numbers were overshadowed by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the rest of the...
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Holland, Return Game, O-Line Issues, and More
Part 1 of the post-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, should the Dolphins consider picking up a return specialist off the street or, if a good one isn't available, investing a late draft pick a couple of years from now? It seems like some teams force the Dolphins to return kickoffs by kicking short and the return is rarely to the 25. Punt returns are negligible. This could help the Dolphins win a special teams battle or two down the stretch and into the playoffs. Another possibility is using one of our “stars” to return punts/kicks. Because the returns have been so bad, has the risk/reward consideration changed?
Brady Likens Bucs’ Division Standing to Tyson Biting Holyfield
Despite the Buccaneers having a 5–6 record, the team still sits on top of the NFC South standings and would make the NFL playoffs if the season ended today. Quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke about his team’s odd division standings situation on this week’s episode of his podcast Let’s Go!, while also making a surprising cross-sport comparison.
The 49ers Taught the Saints the Power of Four
The 49ers shut out the Saints by a score of 13-0 on Sunday. 1) That's the fourth time the 49ers have kept them from scoring even a single point in a game. 23-0 in Week 9, 1997. 31-0 in Week 6, 1998. 38-0 in Week 17, 2001. 0-13 last Sunday at Levi's.
Does Aaron Rodgers Believe in 9/11? Teammate DeShone Kizer Says They Talked ‘Conspiracies’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be a 9/11 conspiracy theorist, at least according to his former backup DeShone Kizer. The athlete recalled the first question Aaron asked upon meeting him in 2018. “He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers‘ mouth...
Deshaun Watson ‘True Believer’? Browns at Texans Really Is ‘About One Person’
The Houston Texans once invested ... well, almost everything ... in Deshaun Watson. Now, as he readies to take the field again after an almost-two-year absence, the Cleveland Browns have invested ... well, almost everything as well. Are the Browns "true believers''?. “I have confidence in Deshaun based on his...
Christmas Day Disaster: Free Tickets for Broncos at Rams at Empty SoFi?
It was, at the time, an NFL schedule-maker’s dream. The star-studded Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams. The headline-stealing Denver Broncos featuring trade get Russell Wilson. What could go wrong at SoFi Stadium?. Well, maybe nobody showing up. Both teams are now well below .500. Rams stars like Matthew...
Report: Broncos Ink CB Lamar Jackson to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos have acquired Lamar Jackson ahead of their Week 12 road game at Baltimore. No, not that Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' superstar quarterback. This Lamar Jackson, whom Denver reportedly signed to its practice squad Tuesday, is a third-year former undrafted free agent cornerback who's made 26 solo tackles and two pass deflections across 19 NFL games — 14 with the New York Jets (2020-21), five with the Chicago Bears (2022).
Henry Has a New Challenger in NFL Rushing Race
NASHVILLE – Once Derrick Henry got out in front in the NFL rushing race the last two seasons, he stayed there for a while. That is not the case in 2022. In pursuit of his third NFL rushing title in four years, the Tennessee Titans running back has spent just two weeks at the head of the pack – and not in succession. Henry was the NFL’s first player to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season and was the league leader through Week 11.
No Von Miller, No Problem? Bills Defense ‘Up For Challenge’ Of Replacing Star Linebacker
While the Buffalo Bills were able to escape the Detroit Lions with a 28-25 win on Thanksgiving, they wouldn't leave Detroit completely unscathed. Rather, outside linebacker Von Miller suffered a lateral meniscal tear to his right knee. Miller, while lucky to not have suffered a torn ACL, will be a major absence for the Bills defense. (Though he's just announced his schedule for a return; read here.)
Bears Will Face Aaron Rodgers Despite Injuries
Aaron Rodgers needs to ask Bears coach Matt Eberflus about gamesmanship. Eberflus constantly keeps injury news and starters as mum as possible until the latest point in the week because he doesn't want to give opponents a "competitive advantage." However, Rodgers on Tuesday went on the Pat McAfee Show and...
Burks Opens Up Offense for Others
NASHVILLE – The emergence of Treylon Burks as a playmaker should be a boost for the rest of the Tennessee Titans' pass-catchers as well. That’s what fellow wide receiver Robert Woods hopes, anyway. Burks, the Titans’ first-round pick in the 2022 draft, is coming off the two best...
Why Can’t the 49ers Find Any Stability on Offense?
Consistency on offense is just tough for the 49ers to find this season. All year long, the 49ers have not been able to string together consecutive games where they light up the scoreboard. 13 points is all the 49ers mustered in their win over the Saints after putting up a season high 38 on the Cardinals.
Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS in week 12 action. Both teams will have some impact players out on the inactive list. Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game for the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion in practice just before the Buffalo Bills game. Newsome should return to action against the Houston Texans next week.
Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win
Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block
CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy
Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
