How to Build Incredible Leg Muscle and Strength WITHOUT SQUATS!
This great video from John Meadows (Mountain Dog) will teach you how to build incredible leg muscle and strength without squats. Squats are an excellent exercise, however there are other ways to build muscle and strength for the lower body. Whether you want to avoid squatting for any specific reason,...
Get stronger glutes, quads and calves with this 10-minute bodyweight workout
Short and effective, this lower body workout will also help improve your core strength at home
Hold It Now: Valsalva Maneuver Lifting Benefits and Tips
The Valsalva Maneuver is a breathing method that involves holding air in your lungs by closing the glottis. It can be an effective tool in weight lifting routines. Breath exercises can be a game changer. They can help you sleep, make you relax, and benefit your overall mental and physical health. But did you know breathing can also help you get swoll? Well, not exactly. But a breathing exercise known as Valsalva maneuver breathing might enhance your weight lifting regime.
How Long Do You Really Need to Hold a Plank?
A fitness pro weighs in on how long you actually need to hold a plank to score its key benefits.
Intermittent fasting diet could actually send you to an early grave: new study
Intermittent fasting is practiced by fit celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen. Many credit the method, which restricts food intake to a strict time period in the day, to keeping them slim. But a new study says intermittent fasting can also send you to an early grave. Published in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers found that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Also adversely affected were people who ate three meals a day but at least two meals less than 4.5 hours apart. “Our research revealed that individuals eating only one...
How Heavy To Lift For Maximum Muscle Growth
Would you like to know how heavy to lift for maximum muscle growth?. Before you think that doing the heaviest lift is the flat-out answer, we have to bring you down to reality and say upfront that is not the case. BOXROX recently unveiled how many sets you should be...
Scientists share that bacon has health benefits
Bacon has been a beloved part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for centuries. From bacon-wrapped hot dogs to the classic BLT sandwich, it’s no surprise that bacon is one of the most popular ingredients in many dishes. But did you know that there are health benefits associated with consuming bacon? Let’s take a look at some of the ways that adding bacon to your diet can be beneficial.
