ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Pakistan Taliban racketeering hits borderlands

By -, Abdul MAJEED, Sajjad Tarakzai, with Lehaz Ali in Peshawar, STRINGER
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SWgd_0jN5AhEs00
The Pakistani city of Mingora, in the Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the border with Afghanistan /AFP

A lawmaker in Pakistan's rugged northwest was sipping tea with voters when his phone chirped to life -- the Taliban were calling with a demand for "donations".

"We hope you won't disappoint," read the chilling text from a shady go-between of the Pakistan chapter of the Islamists, known as Tehreekâe-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A second message pinged on-screen: "Refusal to provide financial support will make you a problem," it warned.

"We believe a wise man will understand what we mean by that."

After the Taliban takeover in neighbouring Afghanistan, TTP racketeering has infested Pakistan's borderlands, locals say, with the group emboldened by its sister movement's success.

Since July, the provincial lawmaker -- who asked to remain anonymous -- has been cowed into sending the TTP sums totalling 1.2 million rupees (over $5,000).

"Those who don't pay have to face the consequences. Sometimes they throw a grenade at their door. Sometimes they shoot," he told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpDPA_0jN5AhEs00
After the Taliban takeover in neighbouring Afghanistan, racketeering operations by Tehreekâe-Taliban Pakistan have infested Pakistan's borderlands, locals say, with the group emboldened by its sister movement's success /AFP

"Most of the elites pay the extortion money. Some pay more, some pay less. But nobody talks about it.

"Everyone is scared for their life."

- 'Open shelter' -

The TTP share lineage with the Afghan Taliban, but were most potent from 2007 to 2009, when they spilled out of the jagged belt splitting Pakistan and Afghanistan and overran the Swat Valley just 140 kilometres (85 miles) north of Islamabad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUuhH_0jN5AhEs00
People take part in a protest a day after an attack on a school bus in Mingora, in the Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in October. /AFP/File

The Pakistani military came down hard in 2014, after militants raided a school for children of army personnel and killed nearly 150 people, mostly pupils.

The TTP were largely routed, their fighters fleeing to Afghanistan where they were hunted by US-led forces.

With Afghanistan back under Taliban rule, it has become an "open shelter" for the TTP, according to Imtiaz Gul, an analyst with Islamabad's Center for Research and Security Studies.

"They now have freedom of action while living in Afghanistan," he said.

"That's a simple explanation for why the TTP attacks rose."

In the year since the Taliban's return, militant activity in Pakistan has spiked, according to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies, with around 433 people killed.

- 'The same old game' -

"They started the same old game: target killings, bomb blasts, kidnappings -- and making calls for extortion," Swat community activist Ahmad Shah said.

The blackmail network bankrolls the TTP, but also sows a crisis of confidence in local government the militants seek to usurp in favour of Islamist rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjeDC_0jN5AhEs00
Six police officers were killed in an ambush in northwest Pakistan on November 16, officials said, an assault claimed by the nation's homegrown Taliban /AFP

Provincial MP Nisar Mohmand estimates 80 to 95 percent of well-off residents in surrounding districts are now blackmail victims.

Fellow legislators have been targeted for refusing to pay out, and some are too fearful to visit their precincts.

"They have their own system of reward and punishment," said Mohmand. "They have established an alternate government, so how are people supposed to resist?"

-  'Days of cruelty' -

The Afghan Taliban have long-standing differences with their Pakistani counterparts, and since capturing Kabul have pledged not to host international jihadist groups.

But the first telltale sign of a TTP blackmail attempt is the phone number -- starting with the +93 international code indicating an Afghan SIM card.

Then comes a suggestive text, or voice message in Pashto -- spoken with a Pakistani lilt.

AFP heard one message threatening an "action squad" would be despatched to a landlord if he declined to pay.

"The days of cruelty are near. Don't think we are a spent force," it warns.

The sum "owed" is then hashed out, generally through an intermediary, before it is sent to the ragged bands of TTP fighters whose silhouettes haunt the mountain steeps.

Victims expect to be "tapped up" up to five times a year, the anonymous MP said.

Since the 2014 school slaughter, which horrified Pakistanis even marginally sympathetic to their cause, the TTP has pledged to avoid civilian targets, and claims extortion is done by criminals borrowing their brand.

But a civilian intelligence official in the area insisted they were "the root cause of the menace".

- 'Life at a standstill' -

Swat -- a snow-capped mountain valley split by turquoise running waters -- is one of Pakistan's most famed beauty spots, but its reputation has a dark side.

In 2012 then 15-year-old Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by the TTP while campaigning for girls' education, a campaign that later earned her the Nobel Peace Prize.

This summer things seemed to have slipped irredeemably back towards those dark days.

After a decade-long hiatus, the anonymous MP started receiving blackmail texts once again.

"The situation was so bad that many people were thinking of migration," said Shah. "Life was at a standstill."

But there has been pushback, and several protests against the TTP have been held since the group's high-profile kidnapping of three officials in August.

Businesses shut and thousands spilled into the streets in rallies up and down the valley.

Pakistan's military claimed reports of strong TTP in the area were "grossly exaggerated and misleading".

Still, in Pakistan's borderlands, attacks and extortion continue unchecked -- despite a professed negotiation truce between the TTP and Islamabad.

The Taliban's return in Kabul, despite being pounded for 20 years by the world's strongest armies, shows military might will not end the ordeal.

"We have to search a solution which is acceptable to both sides," said government negotiator Muhammad Ali Saif.

"A lasting settlement will have to be found."

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
BBC

Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official

Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
The Hill

Russia’s next target? Why the West can’t allow Putin to seize Moldova

As the Ukraine War grinds on and Russia remains on the back foot, the Kremlin seeks to stir trouble elsewhere. Moldova once again is near the center of high geopolitics: Moscow seeks to drag the country back into its orbit and, once it completes its war in Ukraine, to absorb it into a renewed Soviet empire.
Newsweek

German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy