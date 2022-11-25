ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

China’s security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests

China’s vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place...
Idaho8.com

Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova in intensive care, opposition spokesman says

A prominent Belarusian opposition figure, who has been serving an 11-year prison sentence after leading mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, is in intensive care after undergoing surgery, an opposition spokesman said Tuesday. Maria Kolesnikova was taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel, placed in a...
Idaho8.com

US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup was closely watched across the Middle East. The two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and many blame one or both for the region’s woes. Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. Supporters view it as the leader of an “axis of resistance” against what they see as U.S. imperialism, corrupt Arab rulers and Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. Fans in Beirut and Baghdad were divided over Tuesday’s match.
Idaho8.com

Iran fans divided in World Cup match against US

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Some fans backing the protest movement said government supporters sought to intimidate them by shoving camera phones in their faces. The tensions between the Iranian fans contrasted with their friendly interactions with U.S. supporters. Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans posed together for photos before the game started.
Idaho8.com

USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal was all that separated the two sides as the...
AFP

Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming

French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday, at the start of a state visit highlighting the countries' strategic ties but also fears of a transatlantic trade war. Largely due to Covid disruptions, this is the first formal state visit to the White House during the Biden presidency.
Idaho8.com

Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland

It was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment for Argentina — the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona‘s shadow for the national team — but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far. Argentina was stunned...

