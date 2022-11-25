Read full article on original website
China’s security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China’s vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place...
White House treads carefully as protests unfold in China as US tries to mend relations with Beijing
As frustrated demonstrators take to the streets across China to protest the government’s draconian Covid-19 restrictions — prompting rare civil unrest and clashes between the public and officials — the Biden White House is choosing its words carefully and deliberately. Top US officials who have been closely...
Ali Karimi: Iranian soccer great alleges death threats made against him by the Iran government after supporting protesters
Iranian soccer great Ali Karimi has alleged that death threats have been made against him, while his family and close friends have been intimidated and harassed by the Iranian government following his support of ongoing protests in the country. Known as the ‘Asian Maradona,” the 44-year-old Karimi, who retired from...
Pope Francis calls Chechens and Buryats ‘the cruelest’ Russian troops fighting in Ukraine
Pope Francis has described two of Russia’s ethnic minority groups, the Chechens and Buryats, as some of the “cruelest” troops fighting in Ukraine. The pontiff was speaking in an interview with a Jesuit magazine, America, which was published on Monday but took place on November 22, according to the outlet.
Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova in intensive care, opposition spokesman says
A prominent Belarusian opposition figure, who has been serving an 11-year prison sentence after leading mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, is in intensive care after undergoing surgery, an opposition spokesman said Tuesday. Maria Kolesnikova was taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel, placed in a...
US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup was closely watched across the Middle East. The two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and many blame one or both for the region’s woes. Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. Supporters view it as the leader of an “axis of resistance” against what they see as U.S. imperialism, corrupt Arab rulers and Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. Fans in Beirut and Baghdad were divided over Tuesday’s match.
‘America’s go-to partner’: Macron to arrive in DC at key moment in France-US relations
When President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walked into a small holding room on the margins of the Global Fund conference in New York this fall, their aides had only allotted 10 minutes for the two men to briefly touch base. But sitting in the cramped room at...
Iran fans divided in World Cup match against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Some fans backing the protest movement said government supporters sought to intimidate them by shoving camera phones in their faces. The tensions between the Iranian fans contrasted with their friendly interactions with U.S. supporters. Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans posed together for photos before the game started.
USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran
The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal was all that separated the two sides as the...
Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming
French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday, at the start of a state visit highlighting the countries' strategic ties but also fears of a transatlantic trade war. Largely due to Covid disruptions, this is the first formal state visit to the White House during the Biden presidency.
Powell speech, GDP revision, private hiring and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Wednesday will have several events that will move markets including a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, plus the latest update on quarterly growth.
Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland
It was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment for Argentina — the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona‘s shadow for the national team — but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far. Argentina was stunned...
