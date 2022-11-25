Read full article on original website
Changpeng Zhao says Binance has ‘no negative balances involved’ in proof of reserves
Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, tweeted on Saturday that the company’s proof of reserves (PoR) have “absolutely no negative balances involved” after the exchange released its PoR on Friday. Fast facts. Jesse Powell, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, tweeted...
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Dogecoin leads pack in muted morning of trading
Bitcoin was little changed in Monday morning trading amid mixed results from the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies following a relatively muted few days of trading over the Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. Memecoin Dogecoin was the standout performer as longtime token advocate and new Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk used the platform to announce a significant development for his electric car company Tesla Inc.
BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection, set to sue Sam Bankman-Fried over collateral
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. and eight affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. district of New Jersey on Monday, the latest casualty in the implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange this month. More companies are struggling in the fallout from the failure of FTX, once one of...
CeFi must adopt DeFi’s transparency following FTX collapse, Justin Sun says
Centralized exchanges (CEX) must adopt transparency measures prevalent in decentralized finance (DeFi) to restore public trust, Tron founder Justin Sun said in a panel discussion at the Philippine Blockchain Week event on Tuesday. Investor confidence in the crypto industry has been deteriorating following the high-speed crash of the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency...
LINE’s crypto exchange BITFRONT announces closure, to suspend trading by 2023
LINE’s cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., BITFRONT, has announced closure on Monday to shift its focus to developing LINE’s blockchain ecosystem. BITFRONT claimed its decision to shut down the platform wasn’t related to “certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”. The crypto exchange originally...
Bitcoin price follows slide in Asia equity markets amid growing China protests against Covid-19 lockdowns
Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asia trading in line with declines in equity markets in Hong Kong and elsewhere on concern about spreading protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns that developed into rare public displays of opposition to the ruling Communist Party. Bitcoin traded at $16,216 as of 4:30 p.m....
Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto
Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain as China eases Covid rules amid protests; Dogecoin jumps
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Wednesday morning trading in Asia, with all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies also gaining ground as China on Tuesday said it will relax some Covid rules in response to protests. The demonstrations started last week and spread to several cities, rattling capital markets around the world.
ECB’s Christine Lagarde: Further crypto regulation ‘absolute necessity’ following FTX collapse
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), said that regulating cryptocurrency in the European Union (EU) is an “absolute necessity” following the collapse of Bahamas-based exchange FTX.com at the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament on Monday. Fast facts. Legarde said the...
Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE
Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, will lay off about 200 staff
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. and eight of its affiliates have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in the U.S. District of New Jersey, the company announced early Tuesday morning in Asia time. Fast facts. With the filing, BlockFi says it will focus on recovering obligations it is owed by its...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; top 10 crypto mostly higher with Dogecoin leading gains
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Asian trading on Tuesday afternoon. Top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies also mostly strengthened, led by gains in Dogecoin and Litecoin. Bitcoin rose 1.54% to US$16,465 in the 24 hours to 4.30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether gained 3.05% to US$1,208, according to CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin increased...
Why does making the most of the crypto ecosystem remains out of reach for many?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. One of the key ideas behind Bitcoin’s conception was that a peer-to-peer payment didn’t need third parties and wouldn’t have gatekeepers. Despite this, much of the broader crypto ecosystem remains out of reach for all but a few.
Kraken pays over US$360K to US Treasury to settle Iran sanctions allegations
U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has agreed to pay over US$362,000 to settle claims that it violated sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday. Fast facts. Kraken violated U.S. sanctions by allowing Iranian users to conduct transactions worth more than US$1.68 million between October 2015 and June 2019,...
Blockchain is transforming capital markets, and Singapore is leading the way: Opinion
Over the course of history, technological advancements have reshaped the nature of money and finance. The decades-long journey from analog to digital finance has resulted in cash all but disappearing from our lives and made transactions quicker, easier and cheaper. The same transition is now transforming capital markets, with financial instruments changing hands instantaneously in a global trading environment that is both sophisticated and complex.
FTX to resume paying wages
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading and its affiliates will resume paying wages to employees globally and to some non-U.S. contractors and service providers, according to a press release on Monday. Fast facts. “With the Court’s approval of our First Day motions and the work being done on global cash management, I...
