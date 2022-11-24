Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Binance releases proof of reserves
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance released its proof of reserves (PoR) on Friday to provide transparency on user funds. Binance will start the PoR feature with Bitcoin and add other tokens and networks over the next few weeks, the company said in a statement. The exchange will include...
forkast.news
Singapore’s Matrixport eyes US$100 mln fundraiser at US$1.5 bln valuation
Singapore-based crypto lender Matrixport hopes to raise US$100 million at a valuation of US$1.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. Matrixport has “commitments from lead investors for US$50 million” and is still looking for investors for the remaining amount, the Bloomberg report said. In August...
forkast.news
Terra, 3AC and now FTX, it’s been a difficult year, but can crypto come back stronger?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 25, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. 2022 has been calamitous for crypto. The Terra Network crashed, Three Arrows Capital collapsed, and more recently, FTX filed for bankruptcy, with the exchange reportedly owing around US$3 billion. Despite the difficult year, can...
Celebrated Greek cheesemakers brought low by inflation
On his bougainvillaea-covered farm on the Greek island of Naxos, Yannis Karganis milks his sheep, wondering anxiously how he will cope with soaring costs and keep his cheesemaking business afloat. The cost of transporting goods from the Greek mainland is also becoming prohibitive -- it takes more than five hours by boat to get from the main Greek port of Piraeus to Naxos.
forkast.news
Stablecoin project Ardana on Cardano halts operation
Ardana, a stablecoin project being built on the Cardano blockchain, announced in a Nov. 24 Twitter post that the project has been halted due to funding and uncertainty over its timeline. The once-promising project raised US$10 million from the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, cFund, Justin Sun of Tron and others in fundraising rounds completed in October 2021.
forkast.news
Bitcoin price follows slide in Asia equity markets amid growing China protests against Covid-19 lockdowns
Bitcoin and Ether fell in morning Asia trading in line with declines in Hong Kong and other equity markets on concerns about spreading protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns that developed into rare public displays of opposition to the ruling Communist Party. Bitcoin fell 2.2% to US$16,095 by 10 a.m....
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Dogecoin leads pack in muted morning of trading
Bitcoin was little changed in Monday morning trading amid mixed results from the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies following a relatively muted few days of trading over the Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. Memecoin Dogecoin was the standout performer as longtime token advocate and new Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk used the platform to announce a significant development for his electric car company Tesla Inc.
Comments / 0