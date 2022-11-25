ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.

The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.

Maintenance outages could begin as soon as Nov. 30 in any given community.

“Visit a Community Crew vehicle or community resource center if you’re impacted by today’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. We have essentials available to help — including snacks, water, flashlights,” SCE tweeted at 4:20 p.m.

Southern California Edison utilizes public safety power shutoffs only in cases of “extreme and potentially dangerous weather conditions,” according to the utility company.

Comments / 6

china briben
4d ago

How's that electric car doing for you? Lol🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(3)
10
