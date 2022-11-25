Read full article on original website
forkast.news
NFT images of anti-lockdown protests in China flood OpenSea
Pictures taken from protests against China’s zero-Covid policy across the mainland are now for sale on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, as non-fungible tokens (NFT). A Polygon-based NFT collection of 135 photos titled “Silent Speech” captures the protests with a starting bid of 0.01 ETH (US$11.74) in a seven-day auction that started on Sunday.
Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto
Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
Changpeng Zhao says Binance has ‘no negative balances involved’ in proof of reserves
Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, tweeted on Saturday that the company’s proof of reserves (PoR) have “absolutely no negative balances involved” after the exchange released its PoR on Friday. Fast facts. Jesse Powell, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, tweeted...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain as China eases Covid rules amid protests; Dogecoin jumps
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Wednesday morning trading in Asia, with all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies also gaining ground as China on Tuesday said it will relax some Covid rules in response to protests. The demonstrations started last week and spread to several cities, rattling capital markets around the world.
U.S., S. Korea applied for over 75% of world’s metaverse patents: report
Companies based in the U.S. and South Korea have filed for more than 75% of patent applications related to the metaverse, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) since 2016, according to Nikkei Asia. Fast facts. U.S.-based companies that were among the world’s top 20 metaverse patent applicants were responsible...
Kraken pays over US$360K to US Treasury to settle Iran sanctions allegations
U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has agreed to pay over US$362,000 to settle claims that it violated sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday. Fast facts. Kraken violated U.S. sanctions by allowing Iranian users to conduct transactions worth more than US$1.68 million between October 2015 and June 2019,...
