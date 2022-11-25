ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged.

Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after his Mazda 3 collided with a Mercury Milan on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Arloro was charged with DWI and reckless driving, among other counts, the sergeant said.

Also taken to Valley were the 33-year-old male driver of the Milan, his 25-year-old wife and their two daughters -- one 6 and the other only a year old, he said.

Initial details were scant after a Mazda 3 and Mercury Milan collided on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue over Route 208 in Fair Lawn shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thanksgving night.

Boyd A. Loving

No one in a Suburu that rear-ended the Milan in the crash was injured, Metzler noted.

Responders who assisted also included the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, Glen Rock police, Fair Lawn firefighters and Heavy Rescue Squad members and three Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Squad rigs.

The police investigation of the crash kept the road closed well past midnight.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

A Milan and a Mazda collided head-on over Route 208 in Fair Lawn.

Boyd A. Loving

