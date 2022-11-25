ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UHZg_0jN58Jdj00
Handgun silencer. | Photo courtesy of Kintetsubuffalo, Mono/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.

LA District Attorney George Gascón issued a press release saying that any device intended to silence or muffle a firearm is illegal, and that anyone attempting to circumvent the law by purchasing such an item overseas would be held accountable.

LAPD police Chief Michel Moore told KTLA5 that the circumstances of this investigation trouble him given the responsibilities of the involved detective.

The DA’s office said Walden was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer.

Comments / 19

watcher
4d ago

Completely legal in 42 States who understand whet the item really is. The communist states pretend these things are like in the movies.

Reply
7
MLB Angels
4d ago

😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄👮It call Los Angeles perjury detective. They only work contempting in court and falling witness in court to get paid. Apparently called pig.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knock-la.com

LAPD’s Commission Rules on the Killing of Valentina Orellana Peralta and Daniel Elena Lopez

On November 22, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that one of the shots LAPD officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired at Daniel Elena Lopez was within LAPD policy. While responding to a 911 call about Elena Lopez hitting store customers with a bike lock on December 23, 2021, Jones fired three rounds, killing Elena Lopez and Valentina Orellana Peralta. Elena Lopez was 24 and Orellana Peralta was 14. The commission ruled that the first of three shots was in policy despite LAPD Chief Michel Moore suggesting all three were out of policy. Both rulings could potentially lead to disciplinary measures for Jones. However, to date, none have been announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Widow of slain El Monte sergeant files claim against Gascon, LA County

The widow of the a late El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair’s killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
EL MONTE, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought

A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man killed by SCV deputy-involved shooting had no link to initial call for response

The man shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 16 has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Pham, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pham, a homeless man, was killed in the Santa Clara riverbed near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Island Road at approximately 10:25 p.m. as deputies were attempting to locate a suspect in connection with a reported burglary. However, Pham was later found to not be connected at all with the suspected crime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

3 residents injured during El Monte home invasion robbery

Three people were sent to a hospital, including one with serious injuries, after a home invasion robbery Sunday morning in El Monte, authorities said. Officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue, a little south of Interstate 10 and east of Rosemead Boulevard, regarding a robbery in progress, according to Lt. Pete Rasic of the El Monte Police Department.
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.  […]
CORONA, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles

Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
EL MONTE, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Boyle Heights shooting may be gang-related

Boyle Heights -- A man is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot early this morning in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. LAPD officers responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the 5 Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy