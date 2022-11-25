Read full article on original website
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 4-Star OT Cincinnati Commit Nick Oliveira
West Virginia took a step in trying to continuously build the offensive line, something head coach Neal Brown has made a point to say is a major priority for the program. WVU extended an offer to 4-star offensive tackle Nick Oliveira. The New Jersey product committed to Cincinnati in June, but he made that commitment with Luke Fickell still in place as the Bearcats’ head coach. Fickell recently decided to leave Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
Twitter Reaction: Early Season Success of West Virginia Basketball Sparks Excitement
West Virginia fans are exited about their basketball team so far this season, and for good reason. WVU sits at 6-1, earned a fifth place finish in the PK85 in Portland, Oregon, beat Florida by 30 and the only team to beat them in Purdue has proceeded to show they are elite themselves.
Expect Big News Soon
Morgantown, West Virginia – The entire world at West Virginia University has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and the situation is only going to get even more interesting in the coming days. Shane Lyons was recently fired. No one ever really expected that to happen....
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 4-star OT Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira announces offer from WVU. Update (12:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Comparing Pitt’s 2021 Offense to the 2022...
WVU Football Transfer Tracker
A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
Keep Neal Brown
West Virginia University should keep Neal Brown as the head football coach, and that decision should be made quickly. It feels as though Brown has been hanging by a thread. Disappointing defeats and subpar performances in multiple games this year increased the possibility that Brown would be fired after four seasons.
Fan Poll Results: Does Your Stance on Neal Brown Change Following Oklahoma St Win?
Through four years on the job, Neal Brown has compiled a 22-25 record as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Not much progress has been made since Brown took over the job in 2019 and a large portion of the fan base has let their feelings be known about the current state of the program.
Asti: WVU Made Former AD Shane Lyons a Scapegoat, But That’s Okay
Shane Lyons clearly feels like he was scapegoated by West Virginia University. And quite honestly, he’s right, but that doesn’t mean his removal wasn’t still warranted. “I’ll always be a West Virginian. Can’t take that away from me. West Virginia University…I’m still gonna support. I’m disappointed the loyalty to some people…” Lyons said to WV Metro News’ Hoppy Kercheval in his first interview since parting ways with WVU.
West Virginia Receives AP Vote Points for Second-Straight Week
In the latest AP poll that was released on Monday afternoon, West Virginia received 14 vote points. Based on the points, West Virginia is ranked No. 29 in the country. WVU is coming off of a trip to Portland, Ore. where they participated in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket. West Virginia went 2-1 during the week, defeating Portland State and Florida, while taking their first loss of the year to No. 5 Purdue.
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Win Against Florida in PK85
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 win over Florida in the fifth-place game for the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, WVU head coach Bob Huggins talked about the great win. Huggins talked about positives and negatives, as well addressed whether or not this is a statement win for the...
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the all-time great players in West Virginia University women’s basketball history has died. Donna Abbott, a star for the Mountaineers from 1989-92 who led Huntington East High to a 1987 state title and was a two-time all-state performer, died Sunday night in Huntington. She was 52.
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Throws Down Tomahawk Slam
PORTLAND — In the first half of the West Virginia and Florida matchup, WVU F Emmitt Matthews drove to the rim and threw down a thunderous dunk. The dunk gave WVU a 30-17 lead as they cruised to a 29-point victory. Matthews finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting...
Poll: Did Hearing from Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Change Opinion of Him?
Calling Shane Lyons’ tenure as West Virginia’s athletic director polarizing would be being generous, especially in his last few years. He grew increasingly unpopular as the football team failed to climb to at least respectability. But since most of the opinions about Lyons were formed without knowing inside...
West Virginia Lands Commitment from 2023 3-Star OL Chrisdasson Saint-Jean
The uncertainty surrounding West Virginia football hasn’t stopped Neal Brown and his staff from recruiting, especially with National Signing Day closing in, and it’s resulted in another commitment. Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman Evans High in Orlando, Florida, committed to West Virginia Tuesday morning over offers...
West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55
PORTLAND — West Virginia completed their PK85 tournament weekend with a blowout win over Florida, 84-55. WVU finishes fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket. West Virginia (6-1) came out of halftime leading by eight. Within the first five minutes of the second half, WVU opened the flood gates as Florida (4-3) had no answer. West Virginia’s 20-2 second half run was capped off by a Mohamed Wague dunk.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Florida
West Virginia and Florida will play on Sunday night for fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. West Virginia’s biggest issue this season has been turnovers. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has expressed his discern for his team’s lack of taking care of the ball since the summer. WVU has committed 77 turnovers in six games. The issue Huggins and his staff have with that number is the amount of unforced turnovers their team commit. If West Virginia can limit the turnovers as the season goes on, they’ll be tough to beat.
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?
It may not have been the prettiest of all wins, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you get to the result as long as it's the one you want. Neal Brown got exactly what he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater by defeating Oklahoma State 24-19, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys, and finishing the season the right way.
Orange Bowl Asks Where ‘Country Roads’ Ranks Among Best CFB Traditions
When “Country Roads” starts playing at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia football fans know their team won. But does the scene of Mountaineer Nation singing John Denver’s famous song top other iconic college football traditions as the best in the country?. The Orange Bowl official Twitter account...
Nicco Marchiol Makes Interesting Statement on Future With Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following his first real, extended action with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the team’s upset win at Oklahoma State, Nicco Marchiol released an interesting statement about his future. Marchiol, who was 4/13 for 61 yards and 1 touchdown during his freshman season with the...
What’s brewing at Big Timber: An inside look at one of West Virginia’s biggest breweries
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — When walking into Big Timber Brewing’s brewhouse, you will first notice the smell of freshly peeled oranges and the bready scent of fermenting beer. The next thing you’ll notice is the pallets of empty beer cans stacked nearly two stories high, each one holding more than 6,000 labeled cans ready for use.
