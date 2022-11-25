Read full article on original website
2023 3-Star West Virginia Commit Jordan Jackson to Make Official Visit to WVU This Week
Keeping West Virginia’s current commits is just as important as adding new ones, and that’s why a 3-star commit will be back in Morgantown soon. Jordan Jackson, who committed to WVU after his trip to the school back in March, announced on Twitter that he will be back visiting campus for an official visit this week. Jackson, listed at 5’11 and 175 pounds, is classified as a 3-star defensive back/all around athlete out of Fairfield, Ohio.
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 4-Star OT Cincinnati Commit Nick Oliveira
West Virginia took a step in trying to continuously build the offensive line, something head coach Neal Brown has made a point to say is a major priority for the program. WVU extended an offer to 4-star offensive tackle Nick Oliveira. The New Jersey product committed to Cincinnati in June, but he made that commitment with Luke Fickell still in place as the Bearcats’ head coach. Fickell recently decided to leave Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
Twitter Reaction: Early Season Success of West Virginia Basketball Sparks Excitement
West Virginia fans are exited about their basketball team so far this season, and for good reason. WVU sits at 6-1, earned a fifth place finish in the PK85 in Portland, Oregon, beat Florida by 30 and the only team to beat them in Purdue has proceeded to show they are elite themselves.
3 Takeaways from West Virginia’s First Two Games in PK85
West Virginia has completed two games in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament so far, going 1-1. The Mountaineers lost by 12 to No. 24 Purdue on Thursday night and defeated Portland State 89-71 on Friday. Let’s take a look at three takeaways so far from the event. Mountaineers Can...
3 Takeaways from West Virginia Football Finishing Strong in Season Finale
Does winning a game that still results in a losing season without a bowl game mean anything for West Virginia? Well, that’s debatable, but what’s not debatable is what was evident about the Mountaineers, both present and future by beating Oklahoma State 24-19. Nicco Marchiol has legit potential.
West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55
PORTLAND — West Virginia completed their PK85 tournament weekend with a blowout win over Florida, 84-55. WVU finishes fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket. West Virginia (6-1) came out of halftime leading by eight. Within the first five minutes of the second half, WVU opened the flood gates as Florida (4-3) had no answer. West Virginia’s 20-2 second half run was capped off by a Mohamed Wague dunk.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 4-star OT Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira announces offer from WVU. Update (12:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Comparing Pitt’s 2021 Offense to the 2022...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Florida
West Virginia and Florida will play on Sunday night for fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. West Virginia’s biggest issue this season has been turnovers. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has expressed his discern for his team’s lack of taking care of the ball since the summer. WVU has committed 77 turnovers in six games. The issue Huggins and his staff have with that number is the amount of unforced turnovers their team commit. If West Virginia can limit the turnovers as the season goes on, they’ll be tough to beat.
West Virginia Finishes Fifth in the Phil Knight Legacy Bracket
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 against Florida, the Mountaineers finished fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Sunday night. WVU went 2-1 during the tournament. West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55 During their time in Portland, West Virginia lost to the...
WVU RB Jaylen Anderson Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week
Anyone who wasn’t aware of Jaylen Anderson prior to his performance against Oklahoma State definitely knows about him now. And the West Virginia running back is being recognized for his big game by the Big 12. Anderson has been named the conference’s Co-Newcomer of the Week. He shares the honor with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
WVU Sports Hall of Famer, Women’s Basketball Great Donna Abbott Passes Away
Former WVU women’s basketball great Donna Abbott has passed away, the program announced on Monday. Abbott was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame back in July. WVU’s women’s basketball program released this statement on Monday morning:. “We are saddened to hear that Donna Abbott –...
Asti: WVU Made Former AD Shane Lyons a Scapegoat, But That’s Okay
Shane Lyons clearly feels like he was scapegoated by West Virginia University. And quite honestly, he’s right, but that doesn’t mean his removal wasn’t still warranted. “I’ll always be a West Virginian. Can’t take that away from me. West Virginia University…I’m still gonna support. I’m disappointed the loyalty to some people…” Lyons said to WV Metro News’ Hoppy Kercheval in his first interview since parting ways with WVU.
Poll: Did Hearing from Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Change Opinion of Him?
Calling Shane Lyons’ tenure as West Virginia’s athletic director polarizing would be being generous, especially in his last few years. He grew increasingly unpopular as the football team failed to climb to at least respectability. But since most of the opinions about Lyons were formed without knowing inside...
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Win Against Florida in PK85
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 win over Florida in the fifth-place game for the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, WVU head coach Bob Huggins talked about the great win. Huggins talked about positives and negatives, as well addressed whether or not this is a statement win for the...
Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Offers Honest Feelings About Neal Brown, Football Program
In his first interview since being removed as West Virginia’s athletic director, Shane Lyons opened up about his true feelings about several topics surrounding the WVU football program right now. Lyons appeared on the WV Metro News Talkline with host Hoppy Kercheval Monday morning to discuss his honest evaluation...
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Throws Down Tomahawk Slam
PORTLAND — In the first half of the West Virginia and Florida matchup, WVU F Emmitt Matthews drove to the rim and threw down a thunderous dunk. The dunk gave WVU a 30-17 lead as they cruised to a 29-point victory. Matthews finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting...
Orange Bowl Asks Where ‘Country Roads’ Ranks Among Best CFB Traditions
When “Country Roads” starts playing at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia football fans know their team won. But does the scene of Mountaineer Nation singing John Denver’s famous song top other iconic college football traditions as the best in the country?. The Orange Bowl official Twitter account...
