Morgantown, WV

2023 3-Star West Virginia Commit Jordan Jackson to Make Official Visit to WVU This Week

Keeping West Virginia’s current commits is just as important as adding new ones, and that’s why a 3-star commit will be back in Morgantown soon. Jordan Jackson, who committed to WVU after his trip to the school back in March, announced on Twitter that he will be back visiting campus for an official visit this week. Jackson, listed at 5’11 and 175 pounds, is classified as a 3-star defensive back/all around athlete out of Fairfield, Ohio.
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 4-Star OT Cincinnati Commit Nick Oliveira

West Virginia took a step in trying to continuously build the offensive line, something head coach Neal Brown has made a point to say is a major priority for the program. WVU extended an offer to 4-star offensive tackle Nick Oliveira. The New Jersey product committed to Cincinnati in June, but he made that commitment with Luke Fickell still in place as the Bearcats’ head coach. Fickell recently decided to leave Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
3 Takeaways from West Virginia’s First Two Games in PK85

West Virginia has completed two games in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament so far, going 1-1. The Mountaineers lost by 12 to No. 24 Purdue on Thursday night and defeated Portland State 89-71 on Friday. Let’s take a look at three takeaways so far from the event. Mountaineers Can...
West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55

PORTLAND — West Virginia completed their PK85 tournament weekend with a blowout win over Florida, 84-55. WVU finishes fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket. West Virginia (6-1) came out of halftime leading by eight. Within the first five minutes of the second half, WVU opened the flood gates as Florida (4-3) had no answer. West Virginia’s 20-2 second half run was capped off by a Mohamed Wague dunk.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 29

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 4-star OT Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira announces offer from WVU. Update (12:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Comparing Pitt’s 2021 Offense to the 2022...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Florida

West Virginia and Florida will play on Sunday night for fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. West Virginia’s biggest issue this season has been turnovers. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has expressed his discern for his team’s lack of taking care of the ball since the summer. WVU has committed 77 turnovers in six games. The issue Huggins and his staff have with that number is the amount of unforced turnovers their team commit. If West Virginia can limit the turnovers as the season goes on, they’ll be tough to beat.
West Virginia Finishes Fifth in the Phil Knight Legacy Bracket

PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 against Florida, the Mountaineers finished fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Sunday night. WVU went 2-1 during the tournament. West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55 During their time in Portland, West Virginia lost to the...
WVU RB Jaylen Anderson Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

Anyone who wasn’t aware of Jaylen Anderson prior to his performance against Oklahoma State definitely knows about him now. And the West Virginia running back is being recognized for his big game by the Big 12. Anderson has been named the conference’s Co-Newcomer of the Week. He shares the honor with Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Asti: WVU Made Former AD Shane Lyons a Scapegoat, But That’s Okay

Shane Lyons clearly feels like he was scapegoated by West Virginia University. And quite honestly, he’s right, but that doesn’t mean his removal wasn’t still warranted. “I’ll always be a West Virginian. Can’t take that away from me. West Virginia University…I’m still gonna support. I’m disappointed the loyalty to some people…” Lyons said to WV Metro News’ Hoppy Kercheval in his first interview since parting ways with WVU.
Poll: Did Hearing from Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Change Opinion of Him?

Calling Shane Lyons’ tenure as West Virginia’s athletic director polarizing would be being generous, especially in his last few years. He grew increasingly unpopular as the football team failed to climb to at least respectability. But since most of the opinions about Lyons were formed without knowing inside...
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Win Against Florida in PK85

PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 win over Florida in the fifth-place game for the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, WVU head coach Bob Huggins talked about the great win. Huggins talked about positives and negatives, as well addressed whether or not this is a statement win for the...
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Throws Down Tomahawk Slam

PORTLAND — In the first half of the West Virginia and Florida matchup, WVU F Emmitt Matthews drove to the rim and threw down a thunderous dunk. The dunk gave WVU a 30-17 lead as they cruised to a 29-point victory. Matthews finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting...
