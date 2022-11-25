Here’s a term you may not have heard–I sure hadn’t: “UNDERWATER TSUNAMI”. It turns out, the term has come into rather recent use and involves the churning of immense amounts of water as huge glaciers–like those in Antarctica—“CALVE”, sending huge amounts of ice into the oceans into which many move. This IFL Science piece reports on a British Antarctic research team who witnessed the CALVING (or “break-off”) of a huge chunk of ice which stood 131 ft. high and sent 840,000 square feet of ice into waters off Antarctica, is the basis for this post. The British team had been in the area studying the ice field and its impact on adjacent waters there. Such “calving”, as you might suspect, mixes the sea water into which it plunges with big impacts on sea life when it happens. It turns out, such “mixing” plays a huge role in the distribution of nutrients on which marine life depends. The UNDERWATER TSUNAMIS which result from glaciers calving may not be immediately visible to surface observers. But they’ve been found to have major impacts–which were described in the August, 2019 report on the phenomenon out of Scripps Institution of Oceanography: https://scripps.ucsd.edu/…/research-highlight-internal…HERE’S A LINK TO THE IFL SCIENCE ARTICLE on the immense glacial calving event witnessed off Antarctica by the scientific team on the RRS James Clark Ross, part of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) fleet: https://www.iflscience.com/underwater-tsunami-created-by…

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO