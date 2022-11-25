ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri anti-death penalty organizations rally ahead of Missouri man's execution

JEFFERSON CITY — Advocates and anti-death penalty organizations across Missouri fought to stay the execution of 37-year-old Kevin Johnson, who shot and killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Sergeant William McEntee in 2005. The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, and the Progressive National...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

$50,000 Powerball winning ticket purchased in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A fortunate Missouri Lottery player recently won a $50,000 Powerball prize. The winner purchased a ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing at On the Run in Wentzville, which is located at 42 W. Highway N. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, including four of...
WENTZVILLE, MO
lhstoday.org

What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri

This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri to go forward with Missouri Murderer’s death sentence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson today confirmed that the state will carry out the death sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on November 29. “Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice,” Governor Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
MISSOURI STATE

