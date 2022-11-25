Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Penn State moves into top 10 of College Football Playoff rankings after clinching 10-win season
Penn State moved into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings after a strong close to the 2022 season that featured four victories by at least 19 points. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 8 by the College Football Playoff committee in the latest edition of the rankings that was released Tuesday in a televised special on ESPN. They were ranked No. 11 in last week’s rankings.
Penn State basketball falls at Clemson in double overtime, 101-94
The Penn State men’s basketball team trailed Clemson by seven points with less than one minute to go. Things looked dire for the Nittany Lions on an evening where they were shooting 31% in the second half, and it was difficult to see a path back into the game against a Tigers team that had appeared to find its footing.
247Sports
What Went Wrong In PSU's 2OT Loss At Clemson?
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry explains what went wrong as a possible win slipped away from his Nittany Lions.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0