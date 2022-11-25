ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Can Warnock or Walker win over the 81,000 Georgians who voted for the Libertarian in November?

By Ray Glier
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 4 days ago
Campaign headshots from three Georgia Libertarian 2022 hopefuls. From left, gubernatorial candidate Shane Hazel, secretary of state candidate Ted Metz and U.S. senate candidate Chase Oliver.

What is to become of the 81,278 voters who marked their ballots for Libertarian Chase Oliver in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race? Will those voters return to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker?

Those 81,278 Georgians could sway the pivotal Senate race, but there are doubts among experts whether those voters who chose a Libertarian in Round 1 will even show up for the Dec. 6 runoff for Round 2.

“Libertarian voters usually lean more conservative, and thus toward Republican candidates when they must pick between only the two major parties’ candidates,” said Dr. Amy Steigerwalt, associate chair of the Political Science department at Georgia State University.

“The issue, however, is that Libertarian votes are a sort of protest vote, signaling that neither of the major party candidates is one the voter supports. It is thus much more likely that those voters will simply stay home during the runoff.”

On Libertarian voters, Charles Bullock, professor of Political Science at the University of Georgia, said, “They’ll have an impact if they vote, but they are less likely to vote than individuals who turned out and voted for Walker or Warnock.”

Bullock estimates that as many as two-thirds of those 81,278 votes the Libertarian Oliver received may be Republicans who could not bring themselves to vote for Walker.

“I say two-thirds because three times as many people voted Libertarian in the Senate contest as voted Libertarian for governor,” he said. “So these individuals think of themselves as Republicans, but they had serious concerns about Herschel Walker.”

So, Brian Kemp was an easy choice for governor for Libertarians and they lined up behind him. Libertarians, who lean conservative, did not like Walker for the most part  and voted for Oliver.

And now that the Democrats were able to keep control of the Senate , Bullock feels people who “parked their vote” with the Libertarian Oliver have even less incentive to come out to the polls.

One of the voters who chose Libertarian candidate Oliver over Warnock and Walker in the Nov. 8 race is going to come out to vote in the runoff. He’s just not sure which candidate is going to get his vote.

“I’m still looking at both candidates because I haven’t made a decision yet,” said Philip, a reliably Republican voter from Forsyth County who participated in a survey of voters conducted this fall by the University of Georgia. He declined to give his last name. Philip says he voted for the Libertarian Oliver because of concerns about Walker’s fitness for the job.

“It’s easier to judge a candidate if they have some type of political path,” Philip said. “I have that with Warnock and while there are things he’s voted for that I haven’t been a fan of, there are other things he’s done well. I don’t have that with Walker. I am going to vote, though.”

Many other voters who cast a ballot for the Libertarian Oliver cannot bear to vote for either Walker or Warnock and that should concern Walker’s camp, Steigerwalt said.

“The fear, especially for Walker’s campaign, is that all of the people who declined to vote in his race the first time, and all of those who cast Libertarian votes, will simply not show up for the runoff,” Steigerwalt said. “Add to that the traditional decrease we see from general election turnout to runoff turnout, as well as evidence that there quite a few Kemp-Warnock voters in the general election, and the signs suggest Walker has to do a lot of work simply to shore up support from Republican voters who are concerned about his candidacy.”

Middle is widening

Ted Metz, who was the Libertarian candidate for Georgia Secretary of State, said in an email that Georgians who voted for Oliver likely still have strong policy differences with both of the men now in the Dec. 6 runoff.

“My belief is that people (real people, not phantom voters) who turn out to vote only do so if they feel that their vote will affect the change they desire, or make a statement,” Metz wrote.

He is sure, however, that the middle is widening, which is ground Walker and Warnock want to control in the runoff.

“What I do know is that the population of voters in the US is no longer as broadly polarized as it has been in the past,” Metz wrote.

Is there anything that could sway a Libertarian to vote for Walker or Warnock, perhaps a change in their messaging in the last two weeks?

It’s not likely because Metz ran off a list of Libertarian policies for the two camps to accede to, including “ ending the Fed, ending the IRS, ending the DEA, ending the FDA, ending the Dept. of Education, the EPA, the FBI, the DOJ, and every other agency that is not enumerated in the Constitution under Art. 1, Sect. 8.”

Oliver did not respond to requests for comment, but he told Reason, a Libertarian magazine, he wants to stay involved in the runoff as a facilitator.

“I will be reaching out to both campaigns to host a forum, where they can come speak long-form to Libertarian, independent voters and seek to earn their vote if they so choose,” Oliver said.

“I think it’s still a very wide-open race for this runoff campaign, and I think that should really implore both the major-party candidates to start reaching out and speaking to Libertarian voters and their values, because that’s how they’re going to win this race.”

Oliver is not apologizing for taking the Senate race to a runoff.

“I wanted to be an honest broker,” Oliver told The Guardian newspaper. “I’m hoping that whoever wins this runoff reaches across the aisle a bit more and actually does some real legislating.”

One question that would be interesting to find an answer to is where did the 115,000 voters that cast ballots for Libertarian Shane Hazel in the 2020 Senate race between Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff and incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue end up in the Jan. 6 runoff two years ago?

Did a significant number choose Ossoff and push him across the finish line? Or did Ossoff win because President Donald Trump poisoned the water for Perdue with claims the election was rigged.

“It would be awfully hard to find that out,” Bullock said.

One thing is certain. Hazel, who ran for governor this election cycle, is not going to push Libertarians toward Walker or Warnock.

“Nobody likes these guys anymore,” Hazel said after an Atlanta Press Club debate when he played disruptor on stage with Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. “They have bankrupted America.

“Why do I have to go out there and lend my name to somebody who is going to use force and coercion.”

The post Can Warnock or Walker win over the 81,000 Georgians who voted for the Libertarian in November? appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Georgia Recorder

Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments.

Whether you kept your eyes on the skies, the road or the screen Monday, there’s a good chance they caught a peek of your favorite candidates as they crisscrossed the state in a last-minute bid for votes. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s bus took him to Macon and Columbus, while his Republican rival Herschel Walker’s bus […] The post Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments. appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia U.S. Senate candidates leave party’s 2020 presidential contestants off campaign stage

Georgia’s candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state are working to gin up support as their campaigns wind down with less than a week before a pivotal Election Day. During early voting days leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election, former President Barack Obama stopped by Georgia to stump for Democratic nominees for […] The post Georgia U.S. Senate candidates leave party’s 2020 presidential contestants off campaign stage appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Abrams concedes as Kemp wins rematch for governor’s mansion

This story was updated at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.  Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has clinched another term outright and defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in a nationally watched – and long-anticipated – rematch between the two rivals. Kemp went into Tuesday the favorite to win after consistently leading in the polls. Abrams called Kemp late […] The post Abrams concedes as Kemp wins rematch for governor’s mansion appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Party heavyweights cheer for Abrams and Kemp to land knockout in countdown to Election Day

Gov. Brian Kemp and his rival Stacey Abrams are crisscrossing the state in the last week of voting in hopes of rallying supporters to the ballot box.    Kemp enters the homestretch with a lead in recent polls that show him potentially winning a second term without a runoff in his rematch with Abrams, who narrowly […] The post Party heavyweights cheer for Abrams and Kemp to land knockout in countdown to Election Day appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms

Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Brian Kemp’s brand of Republican no longer plays on national stage

Time and again on the campaign trail, Gov. Brian Kemp has made it clear that he sees his mission as two-fold, “to make sure Stacey Abrams ain’t gonna be our governor — or the next president.” It’s an effective bit of rhetoric, testament to the Republicans’ strategy of treating Abrams not as another state-level politician […] The post Bookman: Brian Kemp’s brand of Republican no longer plays on national stage appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control

With Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada going to Democrats, the party will be assured of a slim majority regardless of whether Herschel Walker defeats Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month’s runoff election, now less than three weeks away. When Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won their runoffs in 2021, they allowed Democrats […] The post Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia voters breeze through polls early on Election Day

For all the focus on early voting this year, plenty of people will cast a ballot today on the last day to vote. Heading into Tuesday, 2.5 million Georgians had already voted, which was 20% higher than this point in the 2018 midterm. Genevieve McGillicuddy, an Atlanta voter, said she usually votes early but has […] The post Georgia voters breeze through polls early on Election Day appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

An Election Day like no other: Georgians again center of political universe Tuesday after record early voting

Georgians voted early this year in greater numbers than in any midterm election before, likely foreshadowing that Tuesday will require some patience from voters who might face long lines to cast ballots. In Georgia, more than 2.5 million early voters encountered some minor glitches while in Cobb County election officials are encouraging more than 1,000 […] The post An Election Day like no other: Georgians again center of political universe Tuesday after record early voting appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s short runoff election turnaround to spark frenzied ground game to capture U.S. Senate prize

Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock may be enjoying a break from their hectic campaign schedules for now, but they will soon be back on the roads and the airwaves hoping to convince Georgians to vote for them in the Dec. 6 runoff election. So will the grassroots organizations that aim to help them. On […] The post Georgia’s short runoff election turnaround to spark frenzied ground game to capture U.S. Senate prize appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Abrams, Kemp sharpen attacks on abortion, crime in last debate before midterm election

Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over abortion access and other key issues in the last debate before Georgia voters finish casting their ballots in this year’s midterm election. Most notably, a lengthy exchange during WSB-TV’s debate led to the most substantive discussion on the issue of abortion between two candidates who hold […] The post Abrams, Kemp sharpen attacks on abortion, crime in last debate before midterm election appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock

It’s already started. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome […] The post Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Walker’s backers likely prefer DeSantis over Trump on Senate campaign trail

Donald Trump personally hand-selected Herschel Walker to be his candidate for U.S. senator, hoping that Walker would serve as the instrument through which Trump could reassert political dominance over Georgia and erase the embarrassment of his 2020 loss.  So Trump wooed Walker, he flattered Walker, he publicly pressured Walker to pick up and move here […] The post Bookman: Walker’s backers likely prefer DeSantis over Trump on Senate campaign trail appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback

Former President Donald Trump, who lies about how his reaction to a reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
IOWA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
NEVADA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’

A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day. Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is rumored […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
IOWA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Ralston heir apparent as Georgia House Speaker emerges over election overhaul architect

This story was updated at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.  House Republicans tapped majority leader Jon Burns to lead the chamber Monday, elevating Burns to one of the most powerful roles in state government. Burns beat out a more polarizing candidate, state Rep. Barry Fleming, who is best known as the author of last […] The post Ralston heir apparent as Georgia House Speaker emerges over election overhaul architect appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

