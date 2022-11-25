Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
How and what time to watch Socceroos vs Denmark match live tonight: Australia at World Cup 2022
The 2022 Fifa World Cup has kicked off in Qatar. Here is how you can watch the Socceroos in action as Australia takes on Denmark in the final match of their group stage. In a drastic departure from its usual June and July slot on the calendar, the 22nd edition of the showcase tournament kicked off on Monday 21 November. Hosts Qatar lifted the curtain against Ecuador, while Australia’s national football team got their campaign up and running against defending champions France. Australia’s next match of the group stage is against Denmark on Thursday morning, with a kick off time of 2am AEDT.
BBC
World Cup: Some football fans are in trouble with Fifa
Cheers, tears and banners - when it comes to the World Cup, fans are used to going all-out to show their support. But sometimes, excitement can tip over into bad behaviour. When that happens, Fifa - football's international governing body - can step in and sanction the teams for fan misconduct.
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC
Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over
Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
BBC
Operation Desert Light: Europol take down massive cocaine 'super cartel'
A drug "super cartel" that controlled about a third of Europe's cocaine supply has been dismantled, police have announced. Dubbed Operation Desert Light, 49 people were arrested across six European countries, the EU's police agency, Europol, said. They included a British national, who is suspected of heading the operation. More...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
