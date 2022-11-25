Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Mars, the planet of energy and action, has been in retrograde since Oct. 30 and will continue until Jan. 12, 2023. If you are an air sign or have air placements in your chart, you may have noticed there have been delays in productivity and ambition. You may have gone through a period of burnout, but Mars trine Saturn Nov. 28, so you will feel wide awake and self disciplined again. If this hasn’t been enough good news, the new moon Nov. 23 took place in the lucky sign of Sagittarius, favoring new experiences and confidence. Have fun, and continue to shine bright.

23 HOURS AGO