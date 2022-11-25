ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

HeySoCal

Former Kaiser pharmacist ties firing to COVID family leave

A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Nurse, HR director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
POMONA, CA
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County Democrats fly to Georgia to campaign for Warnock

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dec. 6 showdown in Georgia’s runoff election carries the themes of recent years: divisive politics, money and hotly contested political territory. Orange County Democrats have been deployed to the final high-profile battleground of the midterm elections, intent on preserving incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s, D-Ga., seat over retired football player Herschel Walker.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

COVID hospital patients in Orange County surpass 200

Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thecougarpress.org

Third upsurge of fentanyl hits the streets of LA

Major outbreak of fentanyl in its third wave of the opioid epidemic. On Oct. 19, approximately 12,000 pills of fentanyl were seized at the Los Angeles International Airport. According to an article written by ABC 7 News, “The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.” Although the suspect managed to flee, he has been identified and is currently wanted by the authorities. Besides the LAX fentanyl bust, earlier on Sept. 24, the Pasadena City Police Department announced that they had seized more than 300,000 pills of fentanyl, which included several packages of “rainbow fentanyl.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Advanced Real Estate Pays $41.5MM for 90-Unit Apartment Complex in Orange

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, the property sold for $41.5 million, or about $461,111 per unit.) ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 – Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Foxborough Apartments, a 90-unit apartment complex in Orange, California. The property was acquired by Advanced Real Estate of Irvine, California.
ORANGE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development

November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man charged with vandalizing multiple vehicles

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
SANTA ANA, CA

