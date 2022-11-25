Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
New state laws coming on Jan. 1 will change how the SAPD polices in Santa Ana
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of new laws that will take effect on January 1 and will change policing in California in major ways. These new laws will also affect the SAPD here in Santa Ana. Here is a rundown of these new laws and how they will impact policing in Santa Ana:
Former Kaiser pharmacist ties firing to COVID family leave
A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
LA County Looks Into Expanding Trainee Program Amid Mental Health Worker Shortage
Amid what experts say is a national dearth of mental health care workers, L.A. County is beefing up efforts to train the next generation of professionals.
goldrushcam.com
Orange County Pharmacist Found Guilty of 22 Felonies for Her Role in $11 Million Scheme to Defraud the U.S. Military’s Health Care Plan
November 23, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud. scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare,...
Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down...
Nurse, HR director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
O.C. pharmacist convicted of role in $11M fraud scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced today.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Democrats fly to Georgia to campaign for Warnock
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dec. 6 showdown in Georgia’s runoff election carries the themes of recent years: divisive politics, money and hotly contested political territory. Orange County Democrats have been deployed to the final high-profile battleground of the midterm elections, intent on preserving incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s, D-Ga., seat over retired football player Herschel Walker.
COVID hospital patients in Orange County surpass 200
Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
thecougarpress.org
Third upsurge of fentanyl hits the streets of LA
Major outbreak of fentanyl in its third wave of the opioid epidemic. On Oct. 19, approximately 12,000 pills of fentanyl were seized at the Los Angeles International Airport. According to an article written by ABC 7 News, “The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.” Although the suspect managed to flee, he has been identified and is currently wanted by the authorities. Besides the LAX fentanyl bust, earlier on Sept. 24, the Pasadena City Police Department announced that they had seized more than 300,000 pills of fentanyl, which included several packages of “rainbow fentanyl.”
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
theregistrysocal.com
Advanced Real Estate Pays $41.5MM for 90-Unit Apartment Complex in Orange
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, the property sold for $41.5 million, or about $461,111 per unit.) ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 – Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Foxborough Apartments, a 90-unit apartment complex in Orange, California. The property was acquired by Advanced Real Estate of Irvine, California.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
Laguna Niguel City Council to Consider Development on Former Landslide Site
Laguna Niguel city leaders could make the final decision on a controversial condo project at a special meeting the first week of December, potentially greenlighting a developer to build on the same site where a landslide knocked down homes over 20 years ago. The developer says it’s safe to build...
foxla.com
COVID infections rising in LA County
Coronavirus infections are rising in LA County. Month to month, test positivity rate is up nearly 10%. Now the health department is strongly recommending people to mask up.
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man charged with vandalizing multiple vehicles
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
