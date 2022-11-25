ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'

Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
AFP

Climate's toll on trees threatens the sound of music

Stroking a tiny spruce sapling, Swiss forest ranger Francois Villard fears the tree will not withstand global warming and live to a ripe old age like its ancestors. "I have never seen so many dry trees," says Villard, who is now approaching retirement.
The Independent

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

Mexico’s impressive record of reaching the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994 in on the line as they face Saudi Arabia today in a Group C decider.Mexico have yet to pick up their first win of Qatar following a goalless draw with Poland and defeat to Argentina, and they must beat Saudi Arabia to stand a chance.Even then, it may not be enough. Mexico would still be knocked out with a win if Argentina and Poland draw in the other match of the group.Saudi Arabia are meanwhile hopeful of reaching the last 16, following their opening...
The Independent

What TV channel is Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Mexico still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup but they must beat Saudi Arabia in Group C today.Mexico were beaten by Argentina but are still able to qualify despite their winless start thanks to their opening draw against Poland.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the tournament so far when they shocked Argentina, but they were then beaten by Poland as Robert Lewandowski found the target.Saudi Arabia will qualify for the last 16 with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Poland beat Argentina.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...

