South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian warplanes enter air defence zone
South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone. The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts from about 5:50 am local time on Wednesday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Climate's toll on trees threatens the sound of music
Stroking a tiny spruce sapling, Swiss forest ranger Francois Villard fears the tree will not withstand global warming and live to a ripe old age like its ancestors. "I have never seen so many dry trees," says Villard, who is now approaching retirement.
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
Mexico’s impressive record of reaching the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994 in on the line as they face Saudi Arabia today in a Group C decider.Mexico have yet to pick up their first win of Qatar following a goalless draw with Poland and defeat to Argentina, and they must beat Saudi Arabia to stand a chance.Even then, it may not be enough. Mexico would still be knocked out with a win if Argentina and Poland draw in the other match of the group.Saudi Arabia are meanwhile hopeful of reaching the last 16, following their opening...
What TV channel is Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Mexico still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup but they must beat Saudi Arabia in Group C today.Mexico were beaten by Argentina but are still able to qualify despite their winless start thanks to their opening draw against Poland.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the tournament so far when they shocked Argentina, but they were then beaten by Poland as Robert Lewandowski found the target.Saudi Arabia will qualify for the last 16 with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Poland beat Argentina.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
Indonesian monetary policy will be front-loaded - central bank
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday that monetary policy will remain pro-stability and that energy subsidies next year will allow Bank Indonesia (BI) to raise interest rates in a measured way.
