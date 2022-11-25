Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and predictions

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Ravens vs. Jaguars odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

Baltimore had a mediocre effort last Sunday in a 10-point victory over the struggling Carolina Panthers. In a game which should have been a blowout, the Ravens let the Panthers hang around and failed to cover the -12.5-point closing number. A 13-3 win is not what coach John Harbaugh wanted from his team coming out of its bye week.

Jacksonville, in its 1st season under Doug Pederson, has made massive strides from the 1-16 season in 2021. RB Travis Etienne has taken over the backfield with the team feeling confident enough in him to trade away James Robinson to the New York Jets.

Etienne is 10th in the NFL with 725 yards on 131 carries with 4 TDs. His 5.5 yards per carry is 8th amongst eligible backs. He also has the trust of QB Trevor Lawrence due to their time together at Clemson. Although the Jaguars have not meshed yet, they are making progression and a fun game should be in store.

Despite Baltimore being consistently the better team, this series has been historically close with Jacksonville winning 12 of the 22 meetings and the teams splitting the last 8 games since 2005.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Ravens at Jaguars odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 5:03 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Ravens -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Jaguars +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Ravens -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Jaguars +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Against the spread (ATS): Ravens -3.5 (-109) | Jaguars +3.5 (-111)

Ravens -3.5 (-109) | Jaguars +3.5 (-111) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -106 | U: -114)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Ravens at Jaguars key injuries

Ravens

WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring) questionable

(hamstring) questionable S Kyle Hamilton (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) questionable

(hip) questionable OL Ronnie Stanley (ankle) out

Jaguars

None

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Ravens at Jaguars picks and predictions

Prediction

Jaguars 22, Ravens 18

BET JAGUARS (+160).

The Ravens have held a 10-point lead in all 10 of its games this season. Despite this fact, they have still lost 3 of those games and failed to cover the spread in 3 others.

Jacksonville has been feisty this season and it has been very feisty against the Ravens over the years. Jacksonville will run the ball with Etienne to keep Baltimore off the field. Doing this will limit the amount of time Jackson can hurt the Jaguars with his legs. If they can achieve this, the Jaguars will win the game. At +160, I like this value.

JACKSONVILLE (+160) is my FAVORITE PLAY.

PASS.

Since I’m taking Jacksonville on the moneyline, I’ll avoid doubling down by taking the spread, too.

BET UNDER 43.5 (-114).

As stated, for the Jaguars to win they need to keep the Ravens offense on the sideline. This will be accomplished with long, sustained drives and running. By limiting the number of Baltimore drives, Jacksonville will also limit the scoring potential in this game and UNDER 43.5 (-114) is the correct play with this game plan in mind.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire