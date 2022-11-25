NC man accused of threatening FBI agents appears in federal court

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in the Piedmont Triad is accused of threatening to kill FBI agents.

On Wednesday morning, Stephen Williams, of Stokesdale, spent two hours in a federal courtroom as agents and his fiancé’ testified.

Because this is a federal case, our cameras were not allowed in the courtroom,

Williams walked into the courtroom inside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Winston-Salem around 11 a.m. in a blue jumpsuit.

His hands were cuffed in front of him, and he kept glancing at his fiancé. At times, he mouthed “I love you” to her.

Williams was booked into the Forsyth County jail on Nov. 18

FBI agents picked Williams up after an intense encounter during a “knock and talk” last month.

They said the 43-year-old threatened to “take them out” and demanded they leave his property.

In court on Wednesday, his fiancé who has been living with Williams for nearly a year said “he’s the best man she knows, and he’s a great father.”

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 6, Williams made a TikTok video threatening to kill FBI agents if they returned to his Stokesdale home.

23 days later on Oct. 29 and again on Nov. 8, more videos surfaced with the same message.

We also learned about an exchange between the suspect and a FedEx driver.

Prosecutors say Williams asked the driver if he was with the FBI.

He flashed a gun on his hip and mentioned bunkers in his backyard to hide from law enforcement.

On the day of Williams’ arrest, Guilford County deputies found a Glock 45 in the vehicle which resembled the weapon in the TikTok videos.

They say they also have body cam video they say captured Williams telling a deputy “I’m glad it didn’t happen at my home because it would have ended differently. I know you’re just doing your job, keeping me from killing two FBI agents.”

FOX8 tried to talk to Williams’ grandmother and fiancé after the hearing, but they denied comment.

During a search of his, home investigators seized several guns.

The federal judge called him a danger to the community.

Williams’ case will move to the grand jury next week.

