Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans (1-8-1) visit the Miami Dolphins (7-3) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Texans vs. Dolphins odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

After a 23-10 loss last Sunday to the Washington Commanders as 3-point underdogs, coach Lovie Smith was non-committal about QB Davis Mills and if he would continue to start for the Texans. With Houston firmly in control of the No. 1 draft pick in 2023, it looks like the team may be ready to select another signal caller. With Miami leading the AFC East and QB Tua Tagovailoa playing inspired football under coach Mike McDaniel, this looks like another game the Texans will lose on their way to the draft.

The Dolphins trade for WR Tyreek Hill has indeed brought out the best of Tagovailoa, who has taken a step up in his accuracy and his command of the team while Hill leads the league in receptions (81) and receiving yards (1,148). The addition of DE Bradley Chubb from Denver at the trade deadline has helped the defense become a better unit as well as Miami tries to beat out the Buffalo Bills in the division race.

Texans at Dolphins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 4:53 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Texans +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Dolphins -900 (bet $900 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Texans +14 (-111) | Dolphins -14 (-109)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47 (O: -106 | U: -114)

Texans at Dolphins key injuries

Texans

  • CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) out

Dolphins

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) questionable
  • RB Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful

Texans at Dolphins picks and predictions

Prediction

Dolphins 31, Texans 10

PASS.

With the spread being so high, the ML is also too high to want to make a wager on. Avoid this wager and instead make a play on the spread or the total.

BET DOLPHINS -14 (-111).

Coming off a bye week, the Dolphins will feast on the Texans.

Even if Mostert sits, the addition of RB Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline has the run game of Miami in solid hands.

Hill, already with 1,148 receiving yards, is looking to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history. While it will not happen this week, he could get a bunch against a terrible Houston defense, which is now playing without its only star in rookie CB Stingley.

The Texans will wilt in the hot Miami sun and the Dolphins will win this game easily. MIAMI -14 (-111) is my FAVORITE PLAY in this contest.

BET UNDER 47 (-114).

The Dolphins can score. But for this game to get Over 47, the Dolphins will need to hit 40. This is not a given in any NFL game and I am hesitant to bet on it in this one.

Coming off the bye, Miami will come out strong and then cruise to the end. If Houston can get this game Over, it will be with garbage-time points. But I do not think the Texans are good enough to even get garbage-time points. Their only source of offense is RB Dameon Pierce and after being shut down last week by Washington, Miami and Chubb will attempt to do the same this Sunday. TAKE UNDER 47 (-114).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

