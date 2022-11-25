ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SportsbookWire's NFL Week 12 picks: ML, ATS and O/U predictions for all games

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCJjw_0jN535cH00

It took 11 weeks, but favorites finally won a week against the spread (ATS) and Overs finally outdid Unders.

Favorites went 8-6 ATS in Week 11 for their 1st weekly win of the season — they evenly split with underdogs in Week 1 (8-8), Week 4 (-8-8) and Week 7 (7-7).

However, the 2-win advantage barely made a dent in the season tally as underdogs lead 90-71-3 ATS.

As for the Overs, they went 8-6 to win their 1st week. For the season, Unders have an 94-69-1 advantage — which also includes 3 weeks of even splits.

Favorites have dominated straight up, going 11-3 in Week 11 to increase their season lead to 99-64-1.

: SportsbookWire’s latest NFL picks and predictions

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Week 12 opened with 3 Thanksgiving games, starting with the Buffalo Bills (8-3) kicking a late field goal for a 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions (4-7).

The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) followed with a 28-20 home victory over the New York Giants (7-4), and the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) wrapped up the holiday triple-header with a 33-26 win over the visiting New England Patriots (6-5).

The Sunday night game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) hosting the Green Bay Packers (4-7) at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), while the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

NFL Week 12 staff picks

More NFL Week 12 picks and predictions

Want action on any of these NFL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow and the Bengals might once again be the Chiefs’ biggest obstacle in the AFC

When the Bengals went on a surprise run to Super Bowl 56 last February, there was an underlying sentiment they might not be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. With one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, an undermanned defense playing literally and figuratively out of its mind, and Joe Burrow launching darts despite seemingly spending half his time on the turf, none of the Bengals’ success looked sustainable.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, live stream, TV channel, time, odds how to watch MNF

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football tonight from Lucas Oil Stadium. The Steelers are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Bengals last week and have lost their last four road games, Kenny Pickett will look to get a win on the road tonight. Meanwhile, the Colts are coming off a close game with the Eagles where they lost 17-16; and we saw a lot of good things from this Indianapolis squad now under Jeff Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints lose to 49ers

We’re now 12 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs RB Ronald Jones said about his Week 12 debut

Kansas City Chiefs RB Ronald Jones saw his first opportunity of the 2022 NFL season in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. A healthy scratch for 10 consecutive weeks, Jones turned his “legitimate chance to play” into a fruitful debut with the Chiefs in Week 12. He appeared in 15% of the team’s offensive snaps, carrying the ball four times for 12 yards and catching a 22-yard reception. He didn’t have a single negative play all game long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy