Gatesville, TX

fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Doubly at WCRAS

Doubly is waiting for his perfect home at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. This one-and-a-half-year-old mix is a former outdoor-only dog, but is learning all he can and can adapt to indoor life, says WCRAS.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings

The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire

(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Krist Kindl Markt kicks off Thursday in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove’s City Park will be transformed beginning Thursday this week for the annual Krist Kindl Markt, held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The free festival begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m., opening again on Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., then from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission or parking fee for the festival.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Bell County receives significant share of Child Safety Fee Allocations

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners Court approved Child Safety Fee Allocations of over $417,270 to the cities within the county on Monday, Nov. 22. According to a report from Bell County Tax Collector, Shay Luedeke, a total of 303,090 eligible vehicles registered in the county were issued a $1.50 Child Safety Fee during the 2022 fiscal year.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

2022 Salado Christmas Parade

SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register. The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store...
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco

Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Copperas Cove crash causes gas leak, power outage

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A crash in Copperas Cove causes a gas leak and a power outage. Copperas Cove Police said Monday night that traffic between the 2700 block of E Business Highway 190 (Walmart) and the 2000 block of E Business Highway 190 (Little Caesar’s) was closed in both directions due to the crash.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

