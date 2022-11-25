Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Doubly at WCRAS
Doubly is waiting for his perfect home at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. This one-and-a-half-year-old mix is a former outdoor-only dog, but is learning all he can and can adapt to indoor life, says WCRAS.
WacoTrib.com
Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings
The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
KWTX
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Hidden Gems: Comanche couple discovers historical mural while making town history of their own
COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Comanche, Texas is a city filled with rich history, and residents feel intense pride in their home and community. A lot of the pride is attributed by Clint and Jami Tunnell, who are known by some as the ‘face of Comanche.’ It is Clint’s deep family roots that keep them in […]
KWTX
Prop A supporter pursues referendum after Harker Heights council overturns marijuana decriminalization ordinance
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Supporters of decriminalizing up to four ounces marijuana are fighting back after the Harker Heights City Council voted to overturn Proposition A. Around 64 percent of voters approved the city ordinance in the November election, but last week, the Harker Heights City Council approved a...
Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
Fallen soldiers get holiday honors
Hundreds gathered to honor the soldiers laid to rest at the cemetery in Killeen, laying the wreaths has helped many families get through their grieving process.
Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire
(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KWTX
Former Lott police chief files whistleblower lawsuit against city alleging retaliation, discrimination
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The former police chief of the defunct Lott Police Department has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Lott, alleging council members disbanded the police department and eliminated his job after he alleged wrongdoing by the mayor. Michael R. Hamilton is seeking damages not to...
coveleaderpress.com
Krist Kindl Markt kicks off Thursday in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove’s City Park will be transformed beginning Thursday this week for the annual Krist Kindl Markt, held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The free festival begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m., opening again on Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., then from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission or parking fee for the festival.
Bell County receives significant share of Child Safety Fee Allocations
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners Court approved Child Safety Fee Allocations of over $417,270 to the cities within the county on Monday, Nov. 22. According to a report from Bell County Tax Collector, Shay Luedeke, a total of 303,090 eligible vehicles registered in the county were issued a $1.50 Child Safety Fee during the 2022 fiscal year.
KWTX
Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
fox44news.com
2022 Salado Christmas Parade
SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register. The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store...
KWTX
Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
texasbreaking.com
Texas City Council’s Steps To Repeal Marijuana Decriminalization Measures Leaves Voters Gravely Upset
Two integral councils of Texas city recently decided to hold back on the marijuana decriminalization measures which left the local voters gravely upset. These measures were approved by the voters of Harker Heights and Killen councils. What were the Texas marijuana propositions all about?. As per the approved propositions, people...
fox44news.com
Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
fox44news.com
Copperas Cove crash causes gas leak, power outage
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A crash in Copperas Cove causes a gas leak and a power outage. Copperas Cove Police said Monday night that traffic between the 2700 block of E Business Highway 190 (Walmart) and the 2000 block of E Business Highway 190 (Little Caesar’s) was closed in both directions due to the crash.
Comments / 1