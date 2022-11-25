Read full article on original website
Waco-area news briefs: Central Christian to hold market, fair Saturday
McLennan Community College Singers will perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave. There will be choirs, soloists, hand bells and piano duets. The concert is free. Free HIV testing Friday. Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will mark World AIDS Day on...
Study to weigh 100-year-old Decker Johnson Hall as Paul Quinn satellite location
A 100-year-old building on the former Paul Quinn College campus is structurally sound but still needs work before it could reopen and play a role for the East Waco community once more, according to engineers. Since its construction in 1922 and 1923, William Decker Johnson Hall served as a dormitory,...
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation
The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings
The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Baylor nabs No. 4 seed, host site for NCAA volleyball tournament
Baylor’s volleyball seniors aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Ferrell Center quite yet. The 17th-ranked Bears were rewarded as a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, which begins this week. Baylor (23-6) gained a No. 4 national seed and will host Stephen F. Austin (26-4) in its tournament opener on Thursday.
Waco man gets 55 years in murder plea deal for shooting girlfriend in 2020
A Waco man received a 55-year prison sentence Monday in a plea deal in the 2020 murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend whom he had previously abused. Michael Matthew Howard Jr., 22, was set to go to trial this week on a capital murder charge in the 54th State District Court but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors.
Police say man kidnapped, threatened ex after finding her packing his belongings
A Woodway man was indicted last week on suspicion of kidnapping and also faces charges of making terroristic threats over the way police say he responded to his ex-girlfriend moving his belongings out of a home. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Rene Osorio Jr., 40, last week on a...
