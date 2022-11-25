Read full article on original website
Former Streak Steve Schwab Inducted Into GHS Athletic HOF
The Galesburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted their 2022 class Saturday evening during the annual Thanksgiving Tournament. Former Streaks baseball player and current coach Steve Schwab was among the e inductees. Steve joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News”.
Meet the 21 Galesburg High School seniors recognized as Illinois State Scholars
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission has named 21 Galesburg High School students Illinois State Scholars. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
Drag and burlesque performers from around the country expected at 2022 HoliGays
Galesburg’s premier Holiday themed drag show is back this Friday and tickets are still available for HoliGays. Tickets are $15, with tickets only being sold online ahead of time. Holi-Gays hosts Rowan Williamson and Matt Newman, along with Tessa Jones of the Downtown Community Partnership joined Galesburg’s Evening News...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
2 boys dead after falling into pond in Chicago area
PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say
Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a South Side gathering, Chicago police said.
Boy, 9, falls through ice while playing football with friend in Aurora; friend's mom jumps in to help
AURORA, Ill. - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after falling through ice while playing football with a friend in Aurora. At about 6:24 p.m., a 9-year-old boy fell through the ice while a friend and him were playing football, authorities said. The football went over the ice, and when the...
4, 6-year-old Illinois brothers die after falling into frozen pond
PALATINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois family is mourning the loss of 4- and 6-year-old brothers after they fell into an icy retention pond on Wednesday. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Teghan Ivy, the boys’ mother. “I never imagined having to bury my kids at the same time.” Ivy said that the […]
Monica M. Eason, 42, is second person fatally struck on 3-block stretch of Pulaski in 4 months
On August 2 of this year, Lawrence Ware, 52, was killed while crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue in West Garfield Park when a hit-and-run driver struck him, and another motorist ran him over. Tragically, Monica M. Eason, 42, was killed in a similar manner...
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
Shots fired at Chicago police in Back of the Yards: CPD
No one is in custody in connection with the incident.
