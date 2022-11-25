Read full article on original website
Walmart's Best Black Friday Tech Deals Include The Frame TV and Apple Watch 8 — Here's What to Shop
Walmart's Black Friday tech deals are some of the best of the season. Top-rated tech from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. The Walmart Black Friday sale offers big savings on the best tech gifts this holiday season. Whether you want a new Samsung Frame TV to watch the World Cup or an Apple Watch for this year's stocking stuffer, Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days is impressively discounting highly sought-after tech.
The Best, Coolest New Gadgets of November 2022
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Thanksgiving is done and dusted. Blink, and it'll be Christmas. It's crazy, but this time of year just seems to move fast. But that didn't stop new gadgets from making the news. Looking back on the month that was, there were a lot of new cool gadgets that were announced in November. We break it all down below — here's what you missed.
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has started a watch brand, Brick Watch Company, which currently boasts two series: a three-hand automatic and a quartz chronograph collection. Both come on steel bracelets and a range of different colors – but no matter which watch you choose, it’ll cost you $2,399. In his Brick Watch Company explainer, Gear Patrol Watch expert Zen Love weighs in: “It's worth pointing out options with similar specs are available for well under $1,000. [The watches] seem rather expensive for what they are. We're talking about very familiar looks and specs: steel cases, sapphire crystal, off-the-shelf Swiss movements and...well, kind of off-the-shelf, fashion-watch-looking designs, too.” (FWIW, we recommend plenty of great watches for $2,500 and under.)
Today's Best Deals: Don't Miss These Huge Cyber Monday Savings
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Samsung. Samsung 75” Class LS03B The Frame Smart TV (2022)
Today in Gear: Cyber Monday is the Best Monday of the Year
Hello, Cyber Monday! It’s time to shop and save on everything you’ll want to gift and plenty of gear you’ve had your own eye on. Start on our full Cyber Monday collection page for a list of every worthwhile deal we’ve highlighted – shop roundups designed around everything from watches to outdoor gear and beyond. Plus, stellar deals on some of our favorite 2022 gear and brands – like REI, Sonos and "The Best Weed Vape" – so make sure to scroll down to secure the rarest discounts of the season.
The Argument Against Buying a Soundbar
Haven't you heard? Your TV’s built-in audio is awful. Speakers need to be big to sound big, and TVs these days are paper thin. The simplest solution may seem like a soundbar — one speaker, one wire, no trouble. But the soundbar’s dirty secret is that it doesn’t sound great, either. Here’s why you should treat your ears to a better setup.
Some of the Best T-Shirts, Hoodies and Sweats Are 25-50% Off, Today Only
Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Reigning Champ’s Made-in-Canada basics, performance apparel and everything in between are some of the most comfortable wardrobe essentials money can buy. And today, you can save 25-50 percent on all Reigning Champ apparel for Cyber Monday, including the brand’s core collection, which rarely goes on sale.
The 2.7-Pound XPS 13 Plus Is a Lightweight Laptop Powerhouse
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus laptop ($1,099+) is a razor-thin, do-it-all powerhouse. Thanks to its 12th-Gen Intel Core, the XPS 13 Plus weighs less than three pounds but offers twice the processing power of previous models.
Now $5K off, This High-Precision Luxury Massage Chair Is Eastern Medicine-Inspired
Offered now for an astonishing $5,000 off, the Ogawa Master Drive AI 2.0 Massage Chair ($12,999 $7,999) is a high-tech wonder that incorporates precision engineering to deliver the benefits of ancient techniques in an immersive, at-home experience. Utilizing three M.6 Gen Processors, M-Drive intensity controls and 4D Vario Motion Massage Rollers, the chair accurately mirrors the feel of human hands and adapts to every unique body. (In fact, your entire household will benefit from 26 "Real-Life Chiropractic Technique" programs and three memory settings that attend to individual massage preferences.) Chair Doctor, a built-in intelligent system, uses AI Technology and biofeedback to analyze your level of tension and stress and recommends optimized massage programs to address every need. A two-stage Zero Gravity Recline positioning feature reduces spinal pressure so that the chair's 54-inch-long SL-Track system can facilitate an extensive acupunctural massage from the back of the head to the glutes. Additionally, 64 air compression chambers with five intensity settings target body stiffness; calf, knee and lumbar heat functions soothe common point points; and rollers massage aches out of your feet. Available now for a shocking $5,000 off, the Ogawa Master Drive is a technological wonder that will improve well-being and soak away the stress of every day.
You Know the Kangaroo Pocket, But What About Patch Pockets?
Everyone knows that classic element of the pullover hoodie: the kangaroo pocket. Stretching the width the torso and bookended by vertical openings, they're convenient as a place to warm your hands, and maybe a pocket of last resort, if you're not especially worried about your valuables falling out — which they will.
BMW Revived the 3.0 CSL With a Stick Shift and Crazy Power
BMW's new 3.0 CSL will be an even more limited run than the original vehicle. BMW plans to produce just 50 cars, hence the number 50 on both the racing livery and the gear shifter. Each will be handbuilt and production will run for three months.
Coros Pod 2 Review: Mapping Out a Reimagined Running Regimen
When you run with a running watch, you unlock a whole slew of analytical data to help improve your training. And once you get access to your pace, route tracking and more, it's hard to go back to a non-digital setup. Speaking as a recent convert myself, there's something motivating about seeing your split times and mileage in real time, taking the guesswork out of your progress.
Levi's Is Selling a Remake of Albert Einstein’s Original Leather Jacket
Noted for his Theory of Relativity and wispy white hair, Albert Einstein is also looked to for his professorial drip. Need proof? He's on both dorm room walls and menswear moodboards aplenty. And although there are loads of photographs of him suited up in tweed (waistcoat included), his Menlo Cossack leather jacket, made by Levi’s, is almost as legendary as the man himself. Now, you can have an exact replica, courtesy of Levi's sub-label Levi's Vintage Clothing, albeit in a brighter dye.
Dave Portnoy Started a Watch Brand. Is It Any Good?
There seems to be a new watch brand born every minute — or at least every week. A lot are boring, some are overpriced — but sometimes, despite these things, one stands out. A new watch company called Brick sees Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy branch out from...
Shake Up Your Supplementation With the Best Shaker Bottles
Like a quality pair of gym shoes or a trusty gym bag, for most fitness enthusiasts, it's hard to get through a training session without a shaker bottle. Designed for on-the-go mixing of your favorite supplements and powders, these drinkware options are commonplace garb for any respectable workout setup. While...
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline Review: Good Looks, Decent Off-Road Chops, Light on Luxury
Everyone wants to feel adventurous. Just as you’d buy a Patagonia or North Face jacket for the vibe without any plans to go mountaineering, there’s no shame in adding a little off-road flair to your three-row family crossover. That’s where the Ford Explorer Timberline steps in. The...
