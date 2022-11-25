ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State rolls past Omaha in second half

Tolu Smith had 12 points with eight rebounds and Mississippi State used a 17-0 second-half run to improve to 7-0 for the first time in five seasons with its 74-54 victory over Omaha on Monday night in Starkville, Miss. D.J. Jeffries added 10 points as 11 different players scored for...
STARKVILLE, MS
Unbeaten Mississippi State looks to shut down Omaha

A stingy defense has helped Mississippi State to its best start since 2017-18. The Bulldogs (6-0) will look to keep rolling and also prevent visiting Omaha (3-4) from its first three-game winning streak when they meet Monday night in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won its first four against favorable competition...
STARKVILLE, MS

