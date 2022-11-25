Read full article on original website
27 First News
Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, 82, of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Geraldine, or as many called her, “Geri”, was born on July, 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael Matasic and Ann Brozik. She graduated from...
27 First News
Michael A. McKinstry, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike...
27 First News
Rose M. “Marty” Maizel, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. “Marty” Maizel, 89, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. Rose was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 6, 1933, the daughter of the late Earl and Rose (Wessel) McCammon.
27 First News
Anita L. Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L Scott Obituary Anita L. (Wynn) Scott of Youngstown, Ohio formerly Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Dandridge Burgandy Manor in Youngstown, Ohio. Anita was the daughter of the late Edgar B. and Mabel Padgett Wynn. She was...
27 First News
Jay Bartley Housel, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Bartley Housel, 54, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Jay was born September 28, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of Jan and Patricia Housel. He was a graduate of Boardman High School and MCJVS with a degree...
27 First News
Minne “Louise” Netroe, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minne “Louise” Netroe, 75, of Girard, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Louise was born May 5, 1947 in Warren, Ohio , a daughter to Howard and Luada (Holbrook) Tomlin. Louise devoted her life to caring for her family.
27 First News
Laura Vinion, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Laura Vinion, age 66, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was born May 9, 1956 to the late Winifred Maureen Kelly Lecky and the late Bill Beighley. She grew up in Austintown and attended Fitch High...
27 First News
Jill A. Bodine, Columbiana, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill A. Bodine, 76, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Jill was born on April 5, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Thomas A. and Lauree (Garling) Layne. She graduated from Boardman High School...
27 First News
Violet Adamovich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Adamovich held Jesus’ hand to enter Heaven on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was in peace at her home in Phoenix, Arizona with her children and granddaughter by her side. We were blessed with Violet for 91 years after having survived a stroke...
27 First News
Mark F. Griffin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark F. Griffin, 70, passed away Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022, at his home from complications related to diabetes. Mark was born March 5, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Paul Francis Griffin and Alice Jane McDougal Griffin. He was raised in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and was a 1970 graduate of Sharpsville High School.
27 First News
Rose Carmella Currie, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Carmella Currie passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 19, 2022. Rose was born on May 18, 1933, in Warren, Ohio to Larry and Isolena Liberator Taranto and lived in Warren for majority of her life. She was a graduate from...
27 First News
Anna J. Hasson, Wayne Township, Ohio
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.
27 First News
Dorothy Mae Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Patrick, 93, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away November 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on February 25, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Balzic. She was a Hubbard High School graduate. She was...
27 First News
Fred Martino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Martino, 94, passed away Friday evening November 25, 2022 at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born May 12, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Guy and Annette Perfettee Martino. Fred graduated from Chaney High School. He was honorably discharged from...
27 First News
Dennis Howard McBride, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Howard McBride, 78, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022 at The Hospice House, after enduring a battle with cancer in the best way that he knew how. Affectionately known as Denny, he was born on November 19, 1944, in Youngstown,...
27 First News
F. Michael Weida, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Michael Weida, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Born March 21, 1954 to Charles and Violet (Moranksy) Weida of Niles, Ohio, Mike was a man of many passions and talents. A proud graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of...
27 First News
Veronica J. Valley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica J. Valley, 79, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022. Veronica was born July 14, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Gaca) Spin. She was a homemaker and member of St. Luke Church. Her husband, Gary Valley, whom she married November...
27 First News
Wayne L. Clagett, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne L. Clagett, age 69, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born December 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Josephine (Gurella) and Hugh Clagett. Wayne graduated from Howland High School in 1970. He was formerly employed by...
27 First News
Georgiann M. Shaney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiann M. Shaney passed away quietly early on Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. She was born on March 30, 1944, in Youngstown, where she lived for her entire life. She was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Terlecki Massaro of Youngstown. Georgiann was...
27 First News
John Robert Hvisdak, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert Hvisdak, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 26, 2022. His family was by his side during his final moments. John was born September 22, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of John and Catherine (Kay Burich). He was brother to Shirley, Jane and...
