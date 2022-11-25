Read full article on original website
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star leaves Iran clash after goal-mouth collision
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
France top scorers of all time: Complete list of most goals featuring Giroud, Henry and Mbappe
With two World Cup titles to their name, France have rarely been short of quality players in front of goals. Current coach Didier Deschamps certainly has a plethora of talented attackers to call upon including Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. In years gone by, France could...
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Iran vs USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Iran and USA wrap up their Group B campaigns with a crucial showdown in Al Thumama on November 29 as they both fight for a knockout-stage spot. The U.S. sealed an impressive 0-0 draw against group leaders England last time out with Iran snatching a dramatic late 2-0 win over Wales.
USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
McKenzie reveals 'ultimate goal' as he looks to make Test rugby return
World Cup hopeful Damian McKenzie has revealed his “ultimate goal” for next year, as the playmaker looks to make his return to international rugby. The Rugby World Cup is an incredibly unique celebration of the sport, as players and coaches realise their dreams of representing their countries on the biggest stage – while fans dare to dream.
Clint Dempsey baffled by Gregg Berhalter's substitutions as USMNT held off Iran to advance in World Cup
The United States Men's National Team survived a late flurry to defeat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was a cagey affair, one that was decided by a brave Christian Pulisic effort in the 39th minute. The...
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
