Sporting News

USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team

Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
McKenzie reveals 'ultimate goal' as he looks to make Test rugby return

World Cup hopeful Damian McKenzie has revealed his “ultimate goal” for next year, as the playmaker looks to make his return to international rugby. The Rugby World Cup is an incredibly unique celebration of the sport, as players and coaches realise their dreams of representing their countries on the biggest stage – while fans dare to dream.

