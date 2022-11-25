ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laugh Factory in Hollywood serves dinner to people in need

Laugh Factory holds 42nd annual Thanksgiving feast 02:40

It was a feast for anyone in need as the Laugh Factory in Hollywood served hot turkey dinners with a side of happiness and hope.

Dozens of comedians and volunteers served up hot plates for people in need.

Some of the volunteers included comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

Of course, with comedians straight answers are harder to get, but their sincerity is very clear.

"It's really nice to help people on a day like this, you're giving back you do feel thankful. Plus I have a gravy recipe I only get to use once a year," comedian Frazer Smith said.

Most of the people being served didn't want to talk about their needs, but a few in the line admitted it was their first meal in days.

"These are homeless people they don't have no food to eat for thanksgiving we're the richest country in the world," Jamie Masada, owner of the Laugh Factory, told CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict. "When I was homeless for a while, it was hard. Everyday you had to struggle just to eat."

For 42 years, the Laugh Factory has held the annual Thanksgiving feast for people in need, providing at least two meals throughout the day to anyone who walks through its entrance.

Alejandro Recinos has been eating here for years, and says although he has a place to stay now, he wanted to spend Thanksgiving at the Laugh Factory.

"I'd rather be here than any other place in the world. I get to laugh, talk to people," Recinos said.

But hunger isn't just an issue on holidays. The Los Angeles County Regional Food Bank is feeding around 800,000 people every month. Still more than double the amount in need before the pandemic.

"It's expensive if you go to the grocery store you can't afford it. That's why everyone goes out to a food bank," Margie Carr said.

The Thanksgiving feast at the Laugh Factory gave people a chance to dine,  laugh and and be thankful that for at least one night things don't seem so hard.

