How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
PTEN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
5 Reasons Why Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock is Worth Buying Now
CFR - Free Report) is a promising stock right now, backed by its organic growth strategies and a strong balance sheet position that poises it well for growth. Revenue growth prospects and sustainable capital deployment moves make it an attractive pick. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward...
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Casey's General Stores (CASY)
CASY - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Casey's General Stores is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for CASY in this report.
Schneider (SNDR) Rides on Segmental Growth, Expenses Ail
SNDR - Free Report) benefits from strength across its Truckload and Intermodal segments. Shares of Schneider have gained 8.4% over the past three months against the 3.8% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company recently reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks...
Time to Buy Bumble Stock as It Outperforms Rival?
BMBL - Free Report) and Match (. MTCH - Free Report) are down big this year while Meta Platforms (. SNAP - Free Report) have been crushed in the social media realm. However, investors may be wondering if this year’s decline is an opportunity to invest in Bumble as it starts to really challenge its larger and older rival Match.
Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
HOLX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +12%, compared...
Why Should You Stay Invested in Prudential (PRU) Stock?
PRU - Free Report) has been riding on the huge demand for retirement benefits products, recurring premium sales, greater scale, expanded product offerings and broader distribution capabilities, cost savings and a solid capital position. These along with favorable growth make it a stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio. PRU...
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for December and Beyond
BWMN - Free Report) One stock investors should be watching going into FY23 is Bowman Consulting Group (. BWMN - Free Report) . The company went public in 2021 and provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, and land procurement among other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th
CBRL - Free Report) : This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
3 Top-Ranked Stocks Stealing The Spotlight In November
NINE - Free Report) , Tecnoglass, Inc. (. ROST - Free Report) – precisely fit the criteria. Below is a chart illustrating the month-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, all three stocks have gone on a...
Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
CWAN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on...
Is A-Mark (AMRK) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Bear of the Day: Light & Wonder (LNW)
LNW - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and recently missed earnings. Despite the recent earnings miss, has continued higher. Most times, when a company misses earnings the stock will trade lower, so this is a very interesting case. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
Here's Why CareDx (CDNA) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
CDNA - Free Report) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.1% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
PDCO - Free Report) broad product line is driving its prospects. The company reported robust revenue growth for first-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Paycom (PAYC) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Why SVB Financial (SIVB) Is Out of Favor for Investors
SIVB - Free Report) is turning out to be one of the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks in the Finance sector. So far this year, shares of this bank have plunged 67.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 31.2%. Likewise, the stock is trading way below the Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500, which have lost 11.8% and 16.8%, respectively.
MasTec (MTZ) Stock Sees 17.8% One-Month Gains Amid Inflation
MTZ - Free Report) is well positioned for growth in the near term given persistent customer demand for renewable power generation, power grid transmission and distribution, and civil infrastructure services. Also, the acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) and significant shift in 2022 operations to non-Oil & Gas segments bode well.
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
JPSE - Free Report) was launched on 11/15/2016, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $306.21 million, making it one of...
Here's How to Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy for December
Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Tuesday after the market fell to start the week following a solid Thanksgiving-shortened trading stretch. The selling to start the week came on the back of Chinese lockdown protest fears and comments made by New York Fed President John Williams. The world’s second-largest...
