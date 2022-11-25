Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
The OC Sheriff is searching for a male suspect who pointed a gun at a family member
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate Robert Henry Blalock who is a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon. At about 7:26 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 26, Blalock pointed a gun at a family member during an argument, in the City of Lake Forest.
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
localocnews.com
The Irvine police are searching for two men who stole a wallet from a Costco shopper’s purse
The Irvine Police Department is hunting for two men suspected of stealing a wallet from a Costco shopper’s purse on August 4, around 12 p.m. One of the suspects was wearing blue shorts and a blue short-sleeved shirt. The other was wearing jeans and a black t-shirt as well as a white hat. Both were wearing sunglasses.
localocnews.com
New state laws coming on Jan. 1 will change how the SAPD polices in Santa Ana
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of new laws that will take effect on January 1 and will change policing in California in major ways. These new laws will also affect the SAPD here in Santa Ana. Here is a rundown of these new laws and how they will impact policing in Santa Ana:
localocnews.com
Deck the halls, but do it safely
If there is a prima donna of holiday decorations, it’s the Christmas tree. It is usually the center of attention and is very high maintenance. It can also be very hazardous. A reminder of this occurred when, overnight, a Christmas tree-caused fire last year destroyed a La Palma home. Fortunately, the homeowner and his dog — aided by a smoke alarm — escaped without injuries. But Christmas tree-caused home fires can be very serious, with a deadly 2015 fire in Maryland sadly illustrating that point.
localocnews.com
Operation Santa Claus, Senior Santa & Friends Celebrate 60 and 30 Years
The Operation Santa Claus (OSC) and Senior Santa and Friends (SSF) holiday gift drives have served Orange County’s most vulnerable children, seniors and disabled adults for 60 and 30 years, respectively. OSC began as a small effort to meet the needs of a handful of children in 1962 and...
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck
11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Highs are expected to remain in the 60s, with a chance of precipitation at the end...
localocnews.com
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
LA Unified Schools Appear Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again: This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
localocnews.com
The City of Santa Ana may open a new public library at the Delhi Center
On Monday, November 14th, the Delhi Center hosted a community meeting to discuss a proposed library branch at the Delhi Center in partnership with the City of Santa Ana – Santa Ana Public Library. The project square footage is 2,465 sq. ft. with an adjacent exterior patio space would...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title
Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 66 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
localocnews.com
Thousands Celebrate Corona del Mar High School 60-Year Anniversary
The long-awaited 60th Anniversary celebration of Corona del Mar High School, sponsored by the CDM Foundation, drew nearly 2,000 people to the campus on Saturday, October 22, during the day, and to the Newport Dunes that night for the “Rock the Endowment” music and food fest. Hundreds of...
localocnews.com
SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS GIRL SCOUTS OF OC
FUND DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONAL SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS. GIRL SCOUTS OF ORANGE COUNTY AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER. Husain will rally Orange County to invest in Girl Scouts who will change the world. Girl Scouts of Orange County (GSOC) announced today the appointment of Shaheen Husain to its executive team as Chief Development...
localocnews.com
SCORE Orange County workshop: What makes a great website by Stuart Atkins
Don’t miss SCORE Orange County’s live workshop, What Makes a Great Website By Stuart Atkins! This workshop will take place at 100 Civic Center Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92692 on Tuesday November 29th from 5:30 PM to 7:30PM with check-in at 5:00PM. The foundation of your digital marketing...
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Three Orange County high school football teams win CIF titles
Northwood’s Adam Harper (left) with his younger brother Joseph Harper after the Timberwolves won the CIF Division 8 title Saturday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood, Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills football teams all captured CIF titles on Saturday night. And the teams all accomplished the titles on...
localocnews.com
Find gifts for the readers in your family at Friends of Cypress Library Book Sale
The Friends of Cypress Library will be holding a book sale just in time for the holiday season! Stop by the Cypress Library Program Room on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for great deals. Buy 4 books for $1 with either cash or check payable...
localocnews.com
O.C. charter school seeking help with construction costs
The Orange County Classical Academy is asking for help in construction cost, adding up to 2.4 million. “We did not anticipate this large of debt. We are reaching out to supporters of our mission to donate and help cover these costs,” said Rebecca Holz, campaign organizer. The school’s goal...
localocnews.com
December Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast early-bird discount ending soon!
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a representative from the well known Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the December Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear about the success of this annual toy program and get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title
Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
Comments / 0