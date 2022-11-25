ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

localocnews.com

Deck the halls, but do it safely

If there is a prima donna of holiday decorations, it’s the Christmas tree. It is usually the center of attention and is very high maintenance. It can also be very hazardous. A reminder of this occurred when, overnight, a Christmas tree-caused fire last year destroyed a La Palma home. Fortunately, the homeowner and his dog — aided by a smoke alarm — escaped without injuries. But Christmas tree-caused home fires can be very serious, with a deadly 2015 fire in Maryland sadly illustrating that point.
LA PALMA, CA
countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck

11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

LA Unified Schools Appear Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again: This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title

Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 66 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Thousands Celebrate Corona del Mar High School 60-Year Anniversary

The long-awaited 60th Anniversary celebration of Corona del Mar High School, sponsored by the CDM Foundation, drew nearly 2,000 people to the campus on Saturday, October 22, during the day, and to the Newport Dunes that night for the “Rock the Endowment” music and food fest. Hundreds of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS GIRL SCOUTS OF OC

FUND DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONAL SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS. GIRL SCOUTS OF ORANGE COUNTY AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER. Husain will rally Orange County to invest in Girl Scouts who will change the world. Girl Scouts of Orange County (GSOC) announced today the appointment of Shaheen Husain to its executive team as Chief Development...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

QUICK-OUT: Three Orange County high school football teams win CIF titles

Northwood’s Adam Harper (left) with his younger brother Joseph Harper after the Timberwolves won the CIF Division 8 title Saturday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood, Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills football teams all captured CIF titles on Saturday night. And the teams all accomplished the titles on...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

O.C. charter school seeking help with construction costs

The Orange County Classical Academy is asking for help in construction cost, adding up to 2.4 million. “We did not anticipate this large of debt. We are reaching out to supporters of our mission to donate and help cover these costs,” said Rebecca Holz, campaign organizer. The school’s goal...
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

December Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast early-bird discount ending soon!

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a representative from the well known Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the December Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear about the success of this annual toy program and get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title

Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
LAKEWOOD, CA

