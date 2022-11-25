ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React

HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Pohakuloa Training Area Closely Monitoring Mauna Loa Eruption

POHAKULOA, Hawaiʻi - The U.S. Army says there are no troops on the ground training at PTA, and there is no immediate threat from the eruption to PTA personnel, structures, or training areas. (BIVN) – The U.S. Army Garrison at Pohakuloa Training Area said that it is closely monitoring...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy