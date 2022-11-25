Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
kptv.com
‘Bike the Lights’ returns to Portland International Raceway for a good cause
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Christmas is under a month away, and the Sunshine Division has teamed up with Winter Wonderland to light up the night for a good cause. This December will mark the 100th year the organization has been providing hunger relief to the Portland area. David Mann, Marketing...
kptv.com
What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
kptv.com
Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a rough start to life with abuse and neglect, a Portland dog is showing us how the support of our community is keeping him moving. Hitching a ride with mom, rocking a million dollar smile and a whole lot of tongue, the very fashionable American Bulldog, Captain Jack, doesn’t let spina bifida slow his roll.
kptv.com
‘This year somehow has felt the hardest:’ Portland English football pub closing after World Cup
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Toffee Club, a beloved English football pub that opened in 2016, has decided to shut down. In fact, until they are closed permanently, they’ve limited their hours to just being open for the World Cup matches. The Toffee Club has brought the British culture...
kptv.com
Portland metro winter weather preparation in full swing
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow plows are getting ready to hit the roads, as some higher elevations could see some snow or ice this week. Tire experts also say there are easy steps you can take to prepare your car for winter driving in the Pacific Northwest during this time.
kptv.com
Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
kptv.com
Victim in deadly Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood shooting ID’d as Portland man
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood shooting as 45-year-old Raja McCallister, of Portland. According to PPB, officers McCallister Nov. 23 around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 37th Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene.
kptv.com
1 out of a home after apartment fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an upstairs apartment unit in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. PF&R said just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Star Krest apartments in the 300 block of Southeast 126th Avenue. They said access was difficult from the south, so all but the first fire engine entered from East Burnside Street. The fire was put out by the first arriving engine.
kptv.com
Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
kptv.com
ATM stolen in early morning NE Portland gas station break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after two suspects damaged a local business to steal an ATM. According to PPB, the theft happened Tuesday just after 4:30 a.m. when a white van backed through the front of the Fastrak Food Mart at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street. Once inside, the two suspects loaded the ATM into the van.
kptv.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after fire in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Lloyd District after a body was found following a fire Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 6 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a structure fire at 900 North Thunderbird...
kptv.com
Protesters, Don’t Shoot Portland settle lawsuit with city over police use of force during 2020 protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Five protesters and community advocacy organization Don’t Shoot Portland have settled a lawsuit with the City of Portland over the use of force by police during 2020 protests, the Oregon Justice Resource Center (OJRC) announced Tuesday morning. The lawsuit was filed in 2020 in response...
kptv.com
Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades
It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
kptv.com
Oregon man sentenced to more than 9 years for stealing minivan with baby inside
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday after being convicted of stealing a minivan that had a 9-month-old boy inside. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Marcus Esa Paul was sentenced to 110 months in prison for second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
kptv.com
PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
kptv.com
Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a grisly quadruple murder of four college students, detectives have shot down a number of speculations, including rumors that the murders may be tied to unsolved crimes in Oregon and Washington. Since no suspects have been named by the authorities in the stabbing deaths...
kptv.com
‘You’ll never have better seats’: Police officers by day, HS football officials by night
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - To serve and protect by day and to get the calls right by night – local police and sheriff departments and high school officiating associations are always looking for a few new women and men. Two civil servants just earned the right to officiate their...
kptv.com
1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon. Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In...
kptv.com
Highway 30 reopens between Clatskanie, Rainier following deadly crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 30, about six miles west of Rainier, for several hours Monday morning. All lanes of Highway 30 were closed about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. The highway reopened just after 11:30 a.m., according to ODOT.
kptv.com
Multnomah County hosts public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County held a public hearing Monday night in hopes of getting input on a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco. Multnomah County is not the first county in Oregon to consider a ban. Washington County voters approved a ban on flavored tobacco in May after county commissioners approved it last year, but a judge struck it down in September after local businesses sued.
Comments / 0